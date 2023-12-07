Assa Abloy: acquisition in automatic gates in the USA

December 07, 2023 at 05:24 am EST Share

Assa Abloy announced on Thursday that it has acquired Ghost Controls, a US manufacturer of automated gate devices for the home.



The Swedish door opening solutions giant explains that this takeover is part of its strategy to strengthen its position in developed markets by adding complementary services and products to its core activities.



Assa Abloy - which hails the 'impressive' development signed by Ghost Controls on its market - indicates that the company founded in 2015 in Tallahassee (Florida) now employs around forty people.



While not disclosing the amount of the transaction, the group points out that the company's sales amounted to some $30 million last year, with a "solid" level of operating margin, meaning that the acquisition will be accretive as soon as it is finalized.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.