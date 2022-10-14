Advanced search
Assa Abloy confirms sales process for units to resolve U.S. antitrust issues

10/14/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy AB on Friday said it was working to sell its Emtek and smart residential business in the United States to resolve U.S. antitrust issues that are holding up a planned acquisition.

The U.S. Justice Department last month filed a lawsuit to challenge a planned $4.3 billion deal where Assa Abloy would acquire the Hardware and Home Improvement division from Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Reuters reported this month that Assa Abloy was moving ahead with a strategic process to sell the units so that it could resolve the regulatory issues and complete the acquisition, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The news of the planned sales was confirmed in Assa Abloy's formal response to the Justice Department's complaint. The company also said that it and Spectrum Brands are "vigorously contesting" the DOJ lawsuit.

"The proposed remedies eliminate all competitive concerns alleged by the DOJ," Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of Assa Abloy said in a statement. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSA ABLOY AB 0.58% 209 Delayed Quote.-24.76%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS, INC. -2.16% 41.27 Delayed Quote.-59.43%
