  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Assa Abloy AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assa Abloy : Church-owned gate maker FAAC considering listing in Milan - sources

04/26/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - FAAC, a Catholic Church-owned maker of automatic gates and doors, is thinking of listing on the Milan stock exchange, three sources said on Monday, in what could be one of Italy's biggest initial public offerings in the last two years.

One of the three sources, all of whom are close to the matter, said the Bologna-based group is expected to pick banks for the IPO in the next few weeks and the process is still at a preliminary stage. Another said the deal is still uncertain.

FAAC declined to comment.

The company is owned by the Archdiocese of Bologna, after the owner and founder's son, Michelangelo Manini, died in 2012 and bequeathed a majority stake to the Church. In 2015 the Archdiocese bought out a minority stake from French Group Somfy to take full control and set up a trust.

So far this year only biotech group Philogen has listed its shares on the main market in Milan, though the IPO of high-tech group Seco is currently underway.

In 2019 FAAC reported revenues of 461 million euros ($556.80 million) and a core profit of 98 million euros, according to the latest data available from the Italian chamber of commerce.

In the last few years the company has completed a string of acquisitions including the purchase in June of part of automatic door maker Agta Record Group from Sweden's Assa Abloy for 100 million euros.

In December it said it had agreed to acquire Tel Aviv-based TIBA group, which supplies systems for managing parking sites, for $135 million, reaching consolidated revenues of over 620 million euros and over 3,400 employees globally.

($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSA ABLOY AB 0.16% 253.9 Delayed Quote.25.19%
PHILOGEN S.P.A. -1.13% 15.82 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2021 91 982 M 10 970 M 10 970 M
Net income 2021 10 120 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net Debt 2021 21 132 M 2 520 M 2 520 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 282 B 33 553 M 33 634 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart ASSA ABLOY AB
Duration : Period :
Assa Abloy AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSA ABLOY AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 252,32 SEK
Last Close Price 253,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Birgitta Klasén Independent Director
Jan Olof Svensson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB25.19%33 500
SAINT-GOBAIN41.25%33 864
MASCO CORPORATION17.88%16 440
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.22.38%14 521
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED24.48%13 775
TREX COMPANY, INC.27.52%12 369
