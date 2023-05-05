Assa, Spectrum Brands reach settlement with US on deal

May 5 (Reuters) - Sweden's Assa Abloy AB, the
world's No. 1 lock maker, and U.S.-based Spectrum Brands
Holdings said on Friday they have reached a settlement
with the U.S. Justice Department regarding Assa's $4.3 billion
proposed deal to buy Spectrum's hardware and home improvement
(HHI) division.
The Justice Department last year sued to block the proposed
deal by Assa Abloy to buy the Spectrum Brands HHI division,
which makes residential door hardware, saying the deal could
lead to higher prices.
Assa Abloy makes Yale, August and EMTEK brands, while
Spectrum's division makes the Baldwin and Kwikset brands.
Under the settlement disclosed on Friday, Assa Abloy will
proceed with the divestment of its Emtek and the Smart
Residential business in the United States and Canada to Fortune
Brands, the company said in a statement.
In a separate statement, Fortune said it will go ahead with
the purchase of businesses from Assa Abloy for $800 million.
Assa Abloy agreed in December to sell the businesses to
Fortune in a bid to resolve the U.S. antitrust issues.
Both Assa and Spectrum said they expect the deal to close by
the end of June.
