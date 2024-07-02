Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q2 report on 17 July starting at 09:00am (CEST)

ASSA ABLOY will release its Q2 report 2024 on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 08:00 am (CET). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:00 am (CET) and continuing until 10:00 am (CET). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.

Slides used in the presentation will be available shortly after the release of the report on our website.

Enter the conference call and download presentation material at:

assaabloy.com/investors

The details for participation by telephone are as follows: