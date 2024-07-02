Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q2 report on 17 July starting at 09:00am (CEST)
Invitation to the presentation of ASSA ABLOY's Q2 report on 17 July starting at 09:00am (CEST)
ASSA ABLOY will release its Q2 report 2024 on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 08:00 am (CET). A conference call and webcast will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09:00 am (CET) and continuing until 10:00 am (CET). The presentation will be hosted by Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, followed by questions and answers.
Slides used in the presentation will be available shortly after the release of the report on our website.
Enter the conference call and download presentation material at:
assaabloy.com/investors
The details for participation by telephone are as follows:
Participants in Sweden should call +46 8 5051 00 31
Participants in UK/Europe should call +44 207 107 06 13
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities, and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure, and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
