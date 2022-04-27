Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Assa Abloy AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASSA B   SE0007100581

ASSA ABLOY AB

(ASSA B)
04/27
256.40 SEK   +2.56%
Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q1 profit jumps on strong demand and price hikes
RE
Q1 Presentation 2022
PU
Quarterly Report Q1 2022
AQ
Lockmaker Assa Abloy's Q1 profit jumps on strong demand and price hikes

04/27/2022 | 03:20am EDT
An Assa Abloy lock and key are displayed in a shop in Riga

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings above expectations on the back of robust demand and price hikes, sending its shares up.

The Swedish group's operating profit jumped 26% from a year earlier to 4 billion crowns ($408.3 million), against a mean forecast of 3.76 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Assa Abloy, whose products range from security doors and automated entrance systems to electronic and mechanical locks under brands such as Yale, said sales excluding acquisitions were up 14%, with strong demand especially in the United States.

It said the operating margin widened to 15.0% from 14.6% despite supply-chain issues including semiconductor shortages, rising cases of staff on sick leave due to Omicron and record high energy costs.

Its share price rose 3% in early trade.

A competitor to Allegion and Stanley Black & Decker, Assa Abloy said it was building up inventory to safeguard deliveries.

"While macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties have increased, our business benefits from many long-term growth drivers. The basic need for safety and security is a fundamental driver," CEO Nico Delvaux said.

Assa Abloy is also banking on growing demand for access solutions enabled by new technologies.

"Specifically, the transition to electromechanical and mobile access solutions provides many opportunities," Delvaux said in a statement.

Assa Abloy has in recent years inked partnerships with several tech companies such as Apple.

($1 = 9.7957 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander, Louise Heavens & Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Anna Ringstrom


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 9.9 End-of-day quote.6.45%
ALLEGION PLC -0.43% 114.23 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
APPLE INC. -3.73% 156.8 Delayed Quote.-11.70%
ASSA ABLOY AB 2.32% 256.1 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. -2.33% 138.18 Delayed Quote.-26.74%
Financials
Sales 2022 112 B 11 461 M 11 461 M
Net income 2022 12 504 M 1 276 M 1 276 M
Net Debt 2022 55 195 M 5 634 M 5 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 278 B 28 347 M 28 347 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 51 000
Free-Float 91,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Nico Delvaux President & Chief Executive Officer
Erik Pieder Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lars Sture Renström Chairman
Carl Fredrik Wilhelm Douglas Vice Chairman
Eva Irene Karlsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.49%28 347
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-12.53%30 063
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-1.29%12 715
MASCO CORPORATION-25.63%12 472
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.17%10 847
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-24.71%10 319