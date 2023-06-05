Advanced search
    ASAZY   US0453871073

ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)

(ASAZY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:54:46 2023-06-05 pm EDT
11.52 USD   +0.57%
ASSA ABLOY receives clearance from Mexico for the acquisition of HHI
PR
06/05Spectrum Brands Gets Clearance from Mexico to Complete HHI Sale
MT
06/05ASSA ABLOY receives clearance from Mexico for the acquisition of HHI
AQ
ASSA ABLOY receives clearance from Mexico for the acquisition of HHI

06/05/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASSA ABLOY has received clearance from the Mexican competition authority to acquire Spectrum Brands' Hardware and Home Improvement division ("HHI").

Following the clearance from the Mexican competition authority, the HHI acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected by the end of June 2023.

Background

On September 8, 2021, ASSA ABLOY announced it had signed an agreement to acquire the HHI division of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) for a purchase price of MUSD 4,300 on a cash and debt free basis. On September 15, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced that it will seek to block the proposed acquisition of HHI. On December 1, 2022, ASSA ABLOY announced that it had entered into binding agreements with Fortune Brands for the divestment of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada to fully resolve all the alleged competitive concerns surrounding the proposed acquisition of HHI. On May 6, 2023, ASSA ABLOY announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with the DOJ regarding the HHI acquisition and that it will proceed with the divestment of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada to Fortune Brands.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 22.15 CET on 5 June 2023.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.
 

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assa-abloy-receives-clearance-from-mexico-for-the-acquisition-of-hhi-301843073.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY


© PRNewswire 2023
