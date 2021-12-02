Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASAZY   US0453871073

ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)

(ASAZY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Update on timing of ASSA ABLOY`s acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement ("HHI") division of Spectrum Brands

12/02/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The acquisition of HHI is conditional upon regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is now expected to close during 2022.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, 2021, ASSA ABLOY announced it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire the HHI division of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) for a purchase price of MUSD 4,300 on a cash and debt free basis.

The regulatory process, which was initially communicated to be expected to be finalized during the fourth quarter 2021, is still ongoing and it is now expected that the transaction will close during 2022.

"We believe strongly in the acquisition of HHI and I look forward to welcoming HHI and all of its employees into the ASSA ABLOY Group upon closing of the transaction," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72               
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

This is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23.00 CET on 2 December 2021.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/update-on-timing-of-assa-abloy-s-acquisition-of-the-hardware-and-home-improvement--hhi--division-of-,c3465419

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-on-timing-of-assa-abloys-acquisition-of-the-hardware-and-home-improvement-hhi-division-of-spectrum-brands-301436735.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)
05:36pUpdate on timing of ASSA ABLOY`s acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement ("HHI..
PR
05:01pUpdate on timing of ASSA ABLOY`s acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement ("HHI..
AQ
11/22ASSA ABLOY AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/19Wisekey International Holding Renews Supply Agreement With HID Global
MT
11/12Spectrum Brands Sees Continued Inflationary Pressures Into Fiscal 2022 as Fourth-Quarte..
MT
10/27European Companies Anticipate Supply Chain Issues Will Stretch Into 2022
DJ
10/27Assa Abloy profit misses, sees recovery in Europe, Americas
RE
10/27Assa Abloy Q3 Net Income Drops 5% on Currency Effects, Misses Estimates
MT
10/27Quarterly Report Q3 2021
AQ
10/27ASSA ABLOY AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSA ABLOY AB (PUBL)
More recommendations