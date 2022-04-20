Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ASAS   JO4121411014

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS LTD.

(ASAS)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-17
0.5000 JOD   +2.04%
04/10ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS : G.a (asas) 2022 04 10
PU
2021Board Of Directors Decision-(ASAS)-2021-11-07
PU
2021ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS : Assembly Decision-(ASAS)-2022-04-20

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:32:50 2022-04-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

Date: 20-04-2022 09:32:50 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-19 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭhttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239%61.254

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD was held on 11:00 On 19-04-2022 athttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 61.254%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-28 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 28-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Talal ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. International

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Approval of the appointment of Messrs. The Jordanian Company for Crushers and Construction Supply, knowing that there was no other candidate and the appointment was by acclamation

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Hasan Adnan Allobani

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Hasan Adnan Allobani :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Assas for Concrete Products PSC published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


