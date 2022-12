ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS : Disclosure (ASAS) 2022 12 20

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

To: Jordan Securities Commission, ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO. LTD PM 12:41:56 2022-12-20 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 20-12-2022 12:41:56 PM ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Selling fractional shares

Number: /assas/ 318 2022

Date: 12/20/2022

sold to the account of Asas for Concrete Industries,

value of the shares amounted to (543,820) dinars, and

.

