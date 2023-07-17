ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS
ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
CO. LTD
AM 11:47:37 2023-07-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-07-2023 11:47:37 AM
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Vacancy for the position of Chief Financial Office
Vacancy for the position of Chief Financial Office
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ
ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ
ﻖﻓﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ
13-07-2023
13-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: HAYTHAM ABUANZA
HAYTHAM ABUANZA :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
