Assas for Concrete Products Co PLC is a Jordan-based a Jordan-based public shareholding company primarily engaged in construction materials manufacturing and trading. The Company is specialized in manufacturing concrete blocks, curb-stones, interlocking tiles and artificial stones for construction and flower containers. It operates through building, owning and managing plants for producing raw materials for the construction industry. Its projects include Jordan Gateway, Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), Tala Bay Aqaba, The King Hussein Gardens, King Hussein Mosque, The Automobile Museum, The Children's Museum, Kempinski Hotel, Dead Sea, and Holiday Inn Hotel, Dead Sea.

Sector Construction Materials