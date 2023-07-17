ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS

ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

CO. LTD

AM 11:47:37 2023-07-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 17-07-2023 11:47:37 AM

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Vacancy for the position of Chief Financial Office

Vacancy for the position of Chief Financial Office

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺐﺼﻨﻣ ﺭﻮﻐﺷ

13-07-2023

13-07-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

