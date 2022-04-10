ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS : G.A (ASAS) 2022 04 10

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD
Date: 09-04-2022 10:50:33 AM
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 10:50:33 2022-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
The Board of Directors of ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 19-04-2022 athttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239to discuss the following matters:
|
ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭhttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
|
Subject:
|
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
|
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 31-12-2021
|
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
|
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans
|
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ
|
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
|
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
|
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
|
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
|
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021
|
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
|
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
|
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
|
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
|
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
|
Electing a new board member to replace the resigned member Bank of Jordan
|
ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﺑ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ
|
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
|
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ