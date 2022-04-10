Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    ASAS   JO4121411014

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS LTD.

(ASAS)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-05
0.5100 JOD    0.00%
2021Board Of Directors Decision-(ASAS)-2021-11-07
PU
2021ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS : G.A (ASAS) 2022 04 10

04/10/2022 | 02:39am EDT
ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

Date: 09-04-2022 10:50:33 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:50:33 2022-04-09 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 19-04-2022 athttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239to discuss the following matters:

ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺳﺮﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻠﻟ ﺱﺎﺳﺃ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭhttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83262121239

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 31-12-2021

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ (-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

Electing a new board member to replace the resigned member Bank of Jordan

ﻥﺩﺭﻷﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻞﻴﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻝﺪﺑ ﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS CO. LTD

Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Hasan Adnan Allobani

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Hasan Adnan Allobani :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Assas for Concrete Products PSC published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 06:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 4,98 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
Net income 2020 -0,46 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net Debt 2020 0,44 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,63 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 21,7%
Chart ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASSAS FOR CONCRETE PRODUCTS Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tahir Nafe Tahir Abdul Aziz General Manager
Hasan Adnan Hasan Al-Loubani Chief Financial Officer
Raja'a Khalil Ibrahim Al-Alami Chairman
Mohammad Bahjat Amin Al-Belbeisi Independent Non-Executive Director
Anas Mahmoud Ahmad Al-Chalabi Independent Non-Executive Director
