it does not apply the gender differentiation criterion. At the same time, the Company ensures that there is no discrimination on grounds on religion, outlook, gender, education, age, and professional experience.

Principle 2.2: Decisions to elect members of the management board or the supervisory board of companies should ensure that the composition of those bodies is diverse by appointing persons ensuring diversity, among others in order to achieve the target minimum participation of the minority group of at least 30% according to the goals of the established diversity policy referred to in Principle 2.1.

The principle is not applied. The Company has not drawn up a diversity policy for the management board and supervisory board. The main criteria for selecting members of the management board by the supervisory board is the requirement to ensure such a composition of the former that would enable the effective pursuit of business goals in the Company's market segments; the members of the management board must have appropriate competences and experience in the industry in which the Company operates. The supervisory board exercises a general supervision over the Company's operations. In addition, as regards the selection of members of the supervisory board, the Company must ensure that it is primarily in line with the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms, and Public Oversight. The current composition of the Company's management board and the supervisory board has been effective in fulfilling their duties. This is confirmed by the very good financial results achieved by the Company and by the fact of obtaining votes of approval during Ordinary General Meetings. The Company offers equal access to the functions held by all candidates. It respects equal opportunities, regardless of candidates' gender or age, and therefore, it does not apply the gender differentiation criterion.

Principle 2.7: Company's management board members may sit on corporate bodies of companies other than members of its group subject to the approval of the supervisory board.

The principle is not applied. The principle is not applied to entities other than competitors. Under internal regulations, a member of the management board is required to obtain the consent of the supervisory board to engage in business competitive to the Company, including participation in competitive companies as a general partner or member of corporate bodies of such a company. The aforesaid does not apply to the participation of members of the management board in entities other than competitive ones. Keeping in mind Principle 2.6, which says that performing a function in the Company's management board is the main area of professional activity of a management board member, possible participation in the corporate bodies of other entities (not competitive), does not, in the Company's opinion, conflict with the reliable performance of duties in the Company.

Principle 2.11.6: In addition to its responsibilities laid down in the legislation, the supervisory board prepares and presents an annual report to the annual general meeting once per year. The aforesaid report should contain at least information on the extent of implementation of the diversity policy in relation to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, including the achievement of the objectives referred to in Principle 2.1.

The principle is not applied. The Company does not have a diversity policy in place covering the members of the management board and the supervisory board.

3. Internal Systems and Functions

Principle 3.6: The head of internal audit reports organisationally to the president of the management board and functionally to the chair of the audit committee or the chair of the supervisory board if the supervisory board performs the functions of the audit committee.

The principle is not applied in full. The Company has an internal auditor (independent position). The internal auditor reports to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Organisation-wise, however, the internal auditor reports to the member of the management board responsible for the back office and not to the president of the management board. At the same time, the Company underlines that the internal auditor has direct and unconstrained access to senior executives and the supervisory board.

Principle 3.10: Companies participating in the WIG20, mWIG40 or sWIG80 index have the internal audit function reviewed at least once every five years by an independent auditor appointed with the participation of the audit committee.

The principle is not applied. The supervisory board of the Company, including the Audit Committee, monitors the effectiveness of the internal audit function, internal control systems, and risk management system, including in the area of financial reporting and operational activity, based on, but not only, information provided periodically by the management board of the Company. The supervisory board, including members of the Audit Committee, may obtain the Company's internal auditor's work plans, relevant explanations, both current and periodic reports