CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
FOR 2023
11. Description of the activities of the executive and supervisory or governance bodies of the Company and their committees along with the disclosure of the composition of these bodies and changes occurred in
them over the last financial year
12
12. Diversity policy applied to the executive, management and supervisory bodies of the Company
18
2
1. Indication of the corporate governance rules adopted by Asseco Business Solutions S.A.
In 2023 Asseco Business Solutions S.A. applied the corporate governance rules set forth in The Code of Best Practice for WSE Listed Companies 2021, adopted by Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange on
29 March 2021; the full text is available at:
www.corp-gov.gpw.pland dobre_praktyki_spółek_notowanych_na_gpw_2021.pdf (assecobs.pl).
Pursuant to § 29(3) of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Rules, on 30 July 2021, Asseco Business Solutions S.A. made public a report containing information on the status of application by Asseco Business Solutions S.A. of the principles contained in the Code of Best Practice for WSE Listed Companies 2021; the report can be downloaded at: gpw_dobre_praktyki_asseco_business_30_07_2021.pdf (assecobs.pl)
2. Non-application of certain corporate governance rules
In 2023 the Issuer did not apply the following corporate governance rules set forth in The Code of Best Practice for WSE Listed Companies 2021, adopted by Resolution No. 13/1834/2021 of the Warsaw Stock Exchange on 29 March 2021:
1. Disclosure Policy, Investor Communications
Principle 1.3.1: Companies integrate ESG factors in their business strategy, including in particular: environmental factors, including measures and risks relating to climate change and sustainable development:
The principle is not applied. The Company does not have a business strategy in place that takes ESG into account, including environmental issues, measures and risks related to climate change, and sustainable development. Given the nature of the Company's core business (office activity in practice), the potential impact of this activity on environmental issues, including climate change, is insignificant. At the same time, the Company is aware of how serious and relevant environmental issues are. For this reason, it takes supporting action in this regard, in particular, by optimizing its resources (electricity, water, use of office supplies, waste segregation, etc.). In addition, the Company does not rule out that the subject of ESG will be included in its strategy prospectively.
Principle 1.3.2: Companies integrate ESG factors in their business strategy, including in particular: social and employee factors, including among others actions taken and planned to ensure equal treatment of women and men, decent working conditions, respect for employees' rights, dialogue with local communities, customer relations.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not include social and employee factors in its business strategy; however, it undertakes a number of activities to ensure proper working conditions, respecting employees' rights, and customer relations on an ongoing basis. In particular, the Company seeks to prevent cases of discrimination and cares for good relations with customers and contractors. What follows, the Company approaches all employees equally, regardless of their race, nationality, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, or political outlook. Decisions concerning employees are objective, and employee's knowledge, achievements, competence, and attitudes are given priority. In addition, the Company does not rule out that the subject of ESG will be included in its strategy prospectively.
Principle 1.4: To ensure quality communications with stakeholders, as a part of the business strategy, companies publish on their website information concerning the framework of the strategy, measurable goals, including in particular long- term goals, planned activities and their status, defined by measures, both financial and non-financial. ESG information concerning the strategy should, among others:
3
The principle is not applied. Information on the Company's operations, including its strategic plans, are made available on the Company's website and in disclosed current and periodic reports. The Company does not publish long-term financial goals and how these goals are measured. The Company sets annual financial goals; the achievement criteria are set annually in the Company's budget plan. Very good financial results achieved by the Company (including by its individual organizational units) confirm that the methods of defining financial goals are right. According to the comment to Principle 1.3., the Company's strategy does not cover ESG.
Principle 1.4.1: Information on ESG strategy should explain, e.g. how the decision-making processes of the company and its group members integrate climate change, including the resulting risks.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not take into account climate change in its decision-making processes for reasons given in the comment to Principle 1.3.
Principle 1.4.2: Information on ESG strategy should, e.g. present the equal pay index for employees, defined as the percentage difference between the average monthly pay (including bonuses, awards and other benefits) of women and men in the last year, and present information about actions taken to eliminate any pay gaps, including a presentation of related risks and the time horizon of the equality target.
The principle is not applied. Given that the Company does not have an ESG strategy in place (in accordance with the comment to Principle 1.3.2), the Company does not keep such statistics and does not publish any equal pay index, including information on action taken to eliminate any pay gaps between the average monthly remuneration of women and men, does not present any related risks and the time horizon in which it plans to achieve equality. At the same time, the Company wishes to clarify that any pay differences in the Company's organization result from the nature of the industry, the types of positions held, and the market dynamics of pay fluctuations in various areas of employment. The structure of employment in certain positions, e.g. in IT or office functions, shows that women may outnumber men (and vice versa) in particular business areas. Therefore, the publication of the equal pay index for the entire Company (and even for separate employee groups, such as executives, other employees), in accordance with the above principle, would be unreliable. Despite the lack of publication of the index, the Company would like to emphasize that as regards remuneration arrangements it applies market standards, taking into account the employee's expertise and competence as well as the position held and substantive contribution to the Company's development, and it follows the principle of equal pay for women and men holding the same positions.
2. Management Board, Supervisory Board
Principle 2.1: Companies should have in place a diversity policy applicable to the management board and the supervisory board, approved by the supervisory board and the general meeting, respectively. The diversity policy defines diversity goals and criteria, among others including gender, education, expertise, age, professional experience, and specifies the target dates and the monitoring systems for such goals. With regard to gender diversity of corporate bodies, the participation of the minority group in each body should be at least 30%.
The principle is not applied. The Company has not drawn up a diversity policy for the members of its management board and supervisory board. The main criteria for selecting members of the management board by the supervisory board is the requirement to ensure such a composition of the former that would enable the effective pursuit of business goals in the Company's market segments; the members of the management board must have appropriate competences and experience in the industry in which the Company operates. The supervisory board exercises a general supervision over the Company's operations. In addition, as regards the selection of members of the supervisory board, the Company must ensure that it is primarily in line with the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms, and Public Oversight. The current composition of the Company's management board (stable for many years) and the supervisory board has been effective in fulfilling their duties. This is confirmed by the very good financial results achieved by the Company and by the fact of obtaining votes of approval during Ordinary General Meetings. The Company offers equal access to the functions held by all candidates. It respects equal opportunities, regardless of candidates' gender or age, and therefore,
4
it does not apply the gender differentiation criterion. At the same time, the Company ensures that there is no discrimination on grounds on religion, outlook, gender, education, age, and professional experience.
Principle 2.2: Decisions to elect members of the management board or the supervisory board of companies should ensure that the composition of those bodies is diverse by appointing persons ensuring diversity, among others in order to achieve the target minimum participation of the minority group of at least 30% according to the goals of the established diversity policy referred to in Principle 2.1.
The principle is not applied. The Company has not drawn up a diversity policy for the management board and supervisory board. The main criteria for selecting members of the management board by the supervisory board is the requirement to ensure such a composition of the former that would enable the effective pursuit of business goals in the Company's market segments; the members of the management board must have appropriate competences and experience in the industry in which the Company operates. The supervisory board exercises a general supervision over the Company's operations. In addition, as regards the selection of members of the supervisory board, the Company must ensure that it is primarily in line with the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms, and Public Oversight. The current composition of the Company's management board and the supervisory board has been effective in fulfilling their duties. This is confirmed by the very good financial results achieved by the Company and by the fact of obtaining votes of approval during Ordinary General Meetings. The Company offers equal access to the functions held by all candidates. It respects equal opportunities, regardless of candidates' gender or age, and therefore, it does not apply the gender differentiation criterion.
Principle 2.7: Company's management board members may sit on corporate bodies of companies other than members of its group subject to the approval of the supervisory board.
The principle is not applied. The principle is not applied to entities other than competitors. Under internal regulations, a member of the management board is required to obtain the consent of the supervisory board to engage in business competitive to the Company, including participation in competitive companies as a general partner or member of corporate bodies of such a company. The aforesaid does not apply to the participation of members of the management board in entities other than competitive ones. Keeping in mind Principle 2.6, which says that performing a function in the Company's management board is the main area of professional activity of a management board member, possible participation in the corporate bodies of other entities (not competitive), does not, in the Company's opinion, conflict with the reliable performance of duties in the Company.
Principle 2.11.6: In addition to its responsibilities laid down in the legislation, the supervisory board prepares and presents an annual report to the annual general meeting once per year. The aforesaid report should contain at least information on the extent of implementation of the diversity policy in relation to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, including the achievement of the objectives referred to in Principle 2.1.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not have a diversity policy in place covering the members of the management board and the supervisory board.
3. Internal Systems and Functions
Principle 3.6: The head of internal audit reports organisationally to the president of the management board and functionally to the chair of the audit committee or the chair of the supervisory board if the supervisory board performs the functions of the audit committee.
The principle is not applied in full. The Company has an internal auditor (independent position). The internal auditor reports to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Organisation-wise, however, the internal auditor reports to the member of the management board responsible for the back office and not to the president of the management board. At the same time, the Company underlines that the internal auditor has direct and unconstrained access to senior executives and the supervisory board.
Principle 3.10: Companies participating in the WIG20, mWIG40 or sWIG80 index have the internal audit function reviewed at least once every five years by an independent auditor appointed with the participation of the audit committee.
The principle is not applied. The supervisory board of the Company, including the Audit Committee, monitors the effectiveness of the internal audit function, internal control systems, and risk management system, including in the area of financial reporting and operational activity, based on, but not only, information provided periodically by the management board of the Company. The supervisory board, including members of the Audit Committee, may obtain the Company's internal auditor's work plans, relevant explanations, both current and periodic reports
5
on undertaken and completed activities in individual areas of the Company, etc., which contributes to ensuring the effective monitoring of the internal audit function. Based on that, the supervisory board performs an annual assessment of the internal audit function. Given the aforesaid, the Company does not consider it necessary to perform an additional review of the audit function by an external auditor, and the assessment of the internal audit function by the supervisory board, including by the Audit Committee, is deemed sufficient.
4. General Meeting, Shareholder Relations
Principle 4.1: Companies should enable their shareholders to participate in a general meeting by means of electronic communication (e-meeting) if justified by the expectations of shareholders notified to the company, provided that the company is in a position to provide the technical infrastructure necessary for such general meeting to proceed.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not enable its shareholders to participate in the general meeting using electronic communication means. So far, the Company's shareholders have not registered a need to hold general meetings in this form. In addition, the Company's experience with regard to the organization of general meetings (including the many years' participation of a specific group of shareholders, mainly institutional ones) shows no need to provide such solutions. However, if the shareholders so require, the Company will consider the possibility of applying this principle.
Principle 4.3: Companies provide a public real-life broadcast of the general meeting.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not offer a public real-life broadcast of the general meeting. So far, the Company's shareholders have not voiced expectations regarding the broadcasting of the proceedings of general meetings. In addition, the Company's experience with regard to the organization of general meetings (including the many years' participation of a specific group of shareholders, mainly institutional ones) shows no need to provide such solutions. However, if the shareholders so require, the Company will consider the possibility of applying this principle.
Principle 4.8: Draft resolutions of the general meeting on matters put on the agenda of the general meeting should be tabled by shareholders no later than three days before the general meeting.
The principle is not applied. Draft resolutions of the general meeting regarding matters included in the GM agenda are published by the Company along with a current report. They supplement the agenda and are posted on the Company's website. The Company may not limit the shareholders' rights under Article 401 § 4 and 5 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships, according to which draft resolutions should be submitted before the date of the general meeting. The Company will take steps to encourage shareholders to submit draft resolutions in advance (in particular by appending appropriate information to the announcement on convening a general meeting).
6. Remuneration
Principle 6.2: Incentive schemes should be constructed in a way necessary among others to tie the level of remuneration of members of the company's management board and key managers to the actual long-term standing of the company measured by its financial and non-financial results as well as long-term shareholder value creation, sustainable development and the company's stability.
The principle is not applied. Variable pay of members of the management board is determined and paid on the basis of the Remuneration Policy of the Members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. adopted by the General Meeting of the Company. Detailed terms and conditions for granting, calculating, and payment of the variable part of remuneration for members of the management board of the Company are determined by the supervisory board in contracts concluded between the members and the Company. In accordance with these terms, members of the management board may receive variable fees, depending on the Company's financial results which raise the Company's value for shareholders. However, the Company does not intend to make the level of this remuneration contingent upon non-financial results or sustainable development. The Company applies similar principles in relation to its key managers, for whom, if variable fees are paid, they depend, in most cases, on the financial performance of the Company's organizational units headed by individual managers. Very good financial results achieved by the Company confirm that the adopted bonus policy for members of the management board, as well as for key managers, are right.
6
Principle 6.3: If companies' incentive schemes include a stock option programme for managers, the implementation of the stock option programme should depend on the beneficiaries' achievement, over a period of at least three years, of pre-defined, realistic financial and non-financial targets and sustainable development goals adequate to the company, and the share price or option exercise price for the beneficiaries cannot differ from the value of the shares at the time when such programme was approved.
The principle is not applied. The Company does not offer a stock option scheme for managers.
3. Description of the main characteristics of internal control and risk management with respect to the process of preparing financial statements and consolidated financial statements
Asseco Business Solutions S.A. prepares separate financial statements in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company maintains a system of internal control that enables an efficient and reliable flow of financial and non-financial information between individual organizational units of the Company. Supervision over the process of preparation of financial statements and periodic reports is exercised by the CFO responsible for finance. The internal functional control is exercised by each employee and his or her immediate superior and focused on quality and accuracy of information prepared for the financial statements. The responsibility to prepare annual and interim financial statements rests with the qualified Stock Exchange Reporting Team. Preparation of financial statements is a planned process. The basis of the preparation of separate financial statements are the Company's accounts in which transactions are recorded in accordance with the accounting policy based on the International Financial Reporting Standards. The Company monitors changes made to the external rules and regulations relating to the requirements of the stock exchange reporting and prepares for their introduction well in advance. Each time the scope of data required for the reporting covers the area indicated by and resultant from the regulations concerning periodic information provided by the issuers of securities.
When preparing the financial statements, the following control action is taken:
- assessment of significant and non-standard transactions in terms of their impact on the Company's financial position and the manner of presentation in the financial statements,
- review of the adequacy of assumptions made to the evaluation of estimated values,
- a comparative and content analysis of financial data,
- verification of the arithmetic consistency and integrity of data,
- analysis of the completeness of disclosures.
The prepared financial statements are transferred for a preliminary verification by the Chief Financial Officer, and subsequently for final verification and approval by the the entire Management Board.
In accordance with applicable law, financial statements are subject to an audit and review by an independent certified auditor of high and recognized qualification who, having completed the audit, submits his or her findings and observations to the Management Board and the Audit Committee and issues an opinion and report on the audit/review for the Shareholders, the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board. Selection of the entity to audit/review the Company's financial statements is made in a way to ensure its independence.
The majority of the abovesaid internal control procedures is supported by an integrated, corporate management computer system.
7
4. Shareholders holding, directly or indirectly, a majority of shares
The shareholders of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. holding, directly or indirectly through subsidiaries, at least 5% of the total vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders, according to the number of shares and their participation in the share capital on the date of these financial statements, disclosed in the notices served to the Company pursuant to Article 69 of the Act on public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments into organised trade and on public companies, are:
Shareholders
No. of shares
Shareholding
No. of votes
Share in votes
Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s.
15,528,570
46.47%
15,528,570
46.47%
Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo
Emerytalne S.A.
3,560,531
10.65%
3,560,531
10.65%
Allianz Polska Otwarty Fundusz
Emerytalny managed by Powszechne
4,563,457
Towarzystwo Emerytalne
Allianz Polska S.A.
13.66%
4,563,457
13.66%
Other shareholders
9,765,635
29.22%
9,765,635
29.22%
5. Indication of holders of any securities with special control powers, along with the description of those powers
There are no securities conferring special control powers with respect to the Company.
6. Indication of any restrictions with respect to the exercise of voting rights
The Company's shares do not impose any restrictions on the exercise of voting rights. Pursuant to Article 7(3) of the Articles of Association of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., each share is entitled to one vote at the General Meeting.
7. Indication of any restrictions on the transfer of ownership of the Company's securities
The Company's shares do not impose any restrictions on the transfer of ownership.
Pursuant to Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., shares are transferable and may be encumbered with limited material rights.
8
8. Description of the rules governing the appointment and dismissal of executives and their rights
According to the Articles of Association of the Company and Section II of the Rules of Procedure of the Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions SA, the Management Board consists of 1 (one) to 7 (seven) members, including the President, Vice-Presidents and members of the Management Board. They are appointed for a joint term of 4 (four) years. According to Article 13(10)(8) of the Articles of Association of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., the Management Board is appointed and dismissed by the Supervisory Board by secret ballot; the Supervisory Board also defines the Board's roles. Each Member of the Management Board may be elected for another term. Mandates of the Members of the Board expire no later than on the date of the General Meeting approving the financial statements of the Company for the last full financial year when the Management Board Members performed their functions.
In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and Section III(6) of the Rules of Procedure of the Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., the Management Board manages the activities of the Company, manages its assets and represents the Company externally in all matters falling outside the competence of the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting. The Members of the Management Board perform their duties in person. Guided by the interests of the Company, the Management Board determines the strategy and the main objectives the Company and submits them to the Supervisory Board, assuming the responsibility for their implementation and performance. The Management Board ensures the transparency and efficiency of the Company management system and the managing of its affairs in accordance with the law and best practice.
The Rules of Procedure of the Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. are available at: www.assecobs.plin the Investor tab.
The executives have no right to decide on the issue or repurchase of shares.
9. The rules of amending the Articles of Association
The amendment of the Articles of Association, including the adoption of resolutions on the increase and decrease of the share capital, falls within the competence of the General Assembly as provided in Article 430 et seqq of the Commercial Companies Code with regard to the provisions of the Act on public offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading, and public companies, the Act on trading in financial instruments and the Act on capital market supervision.
The General Meeting's resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association concerning the relocation of the registered seat requires the approval of the shareholder Maciej Maniecki in order to be valid. The personal entitlement referred to in the preceding sentence should be exercised through a declaration submitted by the shareholder to the minutes of the General Meeting immediately before the adoption of the resolution on the matter.
10. Description of the activity of the General Meeting and its main powers and of the rights of shareholders and their exercise
The General Meeting is the supreme body of the Company. It operates lawfully and according to the rules laid down in the Articles of Association of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., and in accordance with the Rules of Procedure for the General Meeting of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., which govern the organization and course of these Meetings. General Meetings are held at the Company's headquarters or in Warsaw and may be ordinary or extraordinary. An Ordinary General Meeting is convened by the Management Board no later than on 30 June of each consecutive calendar year. An Extraordinary General Meeting is convened by the Management Board on its own initiative or at the written request of entitled entities, referred to the provisions of Article 400 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships. The Supervisory Board may convene an Ordinary General Meeting, if the Management Board does not convene the same in a timely manner, and an Extraordinary General Meeting, if the convening of that it deems advisable. The meeting is convened as required by law by a notice on the Company's website and in the manner prescribed for the disclosure of the Company's current information in accordance with the provisions of the Act on public offering, conditions
9
governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading and on public companies.
The Management Board publishes the announcement at least twenty six days before the date of the General Meeting.
Persons eligible to participate in the General Meeting are:
- persons who are shareholders of the Company 16 (sixteen) days before the General Meeting (the date of registering for the General Meeting),
- holders of bearer shares in the form of a document - if the share documents have been deposited with the Company no later than on the date of registering for the General Meeting and will not be collected before the end of that day. Instead of shares, relevant certificates may be submitted as proof of depositing the shares with a notary or a bank or an investment entity having its registered seat or a branch in the European Union or being a state- party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area, and indicated in the notice convening the General Meeting.
- members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.
The Management Board or the Supervisory Board may invite other persons, whose participation is justified, such as the representatives of the certified auditor or the representatives of legal and financial advisers if the debated matters are of complicated legal and economic nature.
The list of shareholders entitled to participate in a General Meeting signed by the Management Board and including the personal names and company names of the entitled to vote, their place of residence (headquarters), quantity, type and number of shares as well as the number of votes is available in the Company's seat and in the Office of the Management Board for three business days before the date of a General Meeting.
Shareholders may participate in the General Meeting and exercise their right of vote in person or by proxy, subject to the condition that relevant proxies should be given in writing or in electronic form. Proxy in an electronic form does not need the electronic signature verified by a valid and qualified certificate. A public company takes appropriate action to identify the shareholder and the proxy in order to verify the validity of the proxy granted in an electronic form.
The General Meeting is opened by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board or his delegate, and if these persons are absent, by the President of the Management Board or a person designated by the Board; the Chairperson of the General Meeting is elected from among the persons entitled to vote. After the election of the Chairperson, the attendance list is opened containing the list of participants in the General Meeting together with their number of shares and votes. The Chairperson of the General Meeting chairs the meeting in line with the agenda contained in the notice convening the General Meeting.
The agenda of the General Meeting is drawn up by the Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., while the Supervisory Board and other authorized persons may, in accordance with the provisions of Article 401 CCCP, request that certain issues be added to the agenda of the next General Meeting. Such a request should be submitted to the Management Board in writing or electronically at least twenty one days prior to the proposed date of the General Meeting.
Resolutions of the General Meeting are adopted by an absolute majority of votes, unless other provisions of the Articles of Association or the CCCP provide otherwise and irrespective of the number of represented shares.
The General Meeting, in addition to the matters specified in the Commercial Companies Code, is entitled to:
- appoint and dismiss the Supervisory Board. The Members of the Supervisory Board are be appointed for a five- year joint term of office. Each Member of the Supervisory Board may be re-elected to perform this function.
- establish and revise the rules of remuneration or level of remuneration for the Members of the Supervisory Board,
- purchase or sell property, usufruct rights or interests in real property.
The shareholders have the following rights related to their membership in the Company:
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Asseco Business Solutions SA published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 15:42:05 UTC.