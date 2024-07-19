Financial Statements of

ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

Financial Statements of Asseco Business Solutions S.A.

Contents

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AND STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A. 4

BALANCE SHEET OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A

5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A

7

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS OF ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A

8

ADDITIONAL EXPLANATION TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

I.

BASIC INFORMATION

9

II.

BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE ACCOUNTING RULES (POLICIES)

11

2.1. Basis for the preparation

11

2.2. The impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's activities

11

2.3. Statement of conformity

11

2.4. Functional currency and presentation currency

11

2.5. Professional judgement and estimates

12

2.6. Accounting rules applied

13

2.7. New standards and interpretations that have been published and not yet in force

14

2.8. Impact of climate change

14

2.9 Error adjustment

15

III. INFORMATION ON OPERATING SEGMENTS

16

IV. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AND STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

18

4.1. Structure of operating income

18

4.2. Structure of operating expenses

22

4.3. Financial income and expenses

24

4.5. Earnings per share

27

4.6. Information on dividends paid

27

V. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET

28

5.1. Property, plant and equipment

28

5.2. Intangible property

31

5.3. Right-of-use assets

37

5.4. Asset impairment tests

39

5.5. Receivables and assets from contracts with customers

42

5.6. Prepaid expenses and accrued income

46

5.7. Other assets

46

5.8. Inventories

47

5.9. Cash and deposits

48

5.10. Social assets and liabilities to the Company Social Benefit Fund

48

5.11. Subscribed capital and other elements of equity

49

5.12. Bank loans and issue of securities

50

5.13. Lease liabilities

50

5.14. Trade and other liabilities

53

5.15 Liabilities from contracts with customers

54

5.16. Provisions

56

5.17. Accruals and deferred income

57

5.18. Related party transactions

58

VI. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

60

6.1. Cash flow from operating activities

60

6.2. Cash flow from investing activities

60

6.3. Cash flow from financing activities

60

VII. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE OBJECTIVES AND PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

62

VIII. OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES

67

8.1. Off-balance sheet liabilities

67

8.2. Seasonality and cyclicality

68

8.3. Employment

68

8.4. Information on the remuneration of the entity authorised to audit the financial statements

.............................................................................................................................................. 68

8.5. Remuneration of key personnel

69

8.6. R&D revenue, expenditure and headcount

70

8.7. Capital management

70

8.8. Significant events after the balance sheet date

71

8.9. Significant events concerning previous years

71

Profit and loss account and statement of other comprehensive income of ASSECO BUSINESS

SOLUTIONS S.A.

12 months to

12 months to

31 December

31 December

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

Notes

2023

2022

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

Operating income

4.1

380,540

338,515

Own cost of sales

4.2

(225,470)

(198,867)

Gross profit on sales

155,070

139,648

Cost of sales

4.2

(19,623)

(17,563)

Administrative expenses

4.2

(26,882)

(22,029)

Net profit on sales

108,565

100,056

Other operating income

2,149

1,686

Other operating expenses

(1,277)

(974)

Operating profit

109,437

100,768

Financial income

4.3

2,436

681

Financial expenses

4.3

(1,894)

(2,033)

Profit before tax

109,979

99,416

Tax on profit or loss

4.4

(14,949)

(14,130)

Net profit

95,030

85,286

Earnings per share (in PLN)

basic from net profit

4.5

2.84

2.55

diluted from net profit

4.5

2.84

2.55

12 months to

12 months to

31 December

31 December

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:

Notes

2023

2022

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

Net profit

95,030

85,286

Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss

-

-

Items not subject to reclassification to profit and loss account

(556)

659

Actuarial gains/loss

(685)

814

Income tax on remaining comprehensive income

129

(155)

Other comprehensive income total:

(556)

659

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR PERIOD

94,474

85,945

Balance sheet of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

31 December

31 December

ASSETS

Notes

2023

2022

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5.1

45,033

37,097

Intangible property

5.2

289,909

285,661

including goodwill from merger

5.2

252,879

252,879

Right-of-use assets

5.3

45,873

47,339

Assets from contracts with customers and long-term receivables

5.5

409

499

Deferred tax assets

4.4

2,124

3,229

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

5.6

306

116

383,654

373,941

Current assets

Inventories

5.8

269

430

Trade receivables

5.5

53,003

51,496

Assets from contracts with customers

5.5

1,871

1,052

Other receivables

5.5

211

107

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

5.6

1,205

1,621

Other assets

5.7

7

25

Cash and short-term deposits

5.9

52,999

48,282

109,565

103,013

TOTAL ASSETS

493,219

476,954

Balance sheet of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

31 December

31

December

LIABILITIES

Notes

2023

2022

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

TOTAL EQUITY

Subscribed capital

5.11

167,091

167,091

Premium

62,543

62,543

Retained earnings and reserve

5.11

149,626

132,014

379,260

361,648

Long-term liabilities

Lease liabilities

5.13

41,784

43,265

Provisions

5.16

2,902

1,960

44,686

45,225

Short-term liabilities

Lease liabilities

5.13

7,246

8,487

Trade liabilities

5.14

5,617

7,399

Liabilities from contracts with customers

5.15

18,918

16,800

Liabilities on corporate income tax

5.14

1,663

4,407

Budgetary commitments and other liabilities

5.14

22,930

18,598

Provisions

5.16

62

84

Accrued expenses

5.17

12,837

14,306

69 273

70 081

TOTAL LIABILITIES

113,959

115,306

TOTAL EQUITY AND

493,219

476,954

Statement of changes in equity of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

Premium

Subscribed

Retained

Total

Notes

earnings and

capital

equity

reserve

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

As at 1 January 2023

167,091

62,543

132,014

361,648

Profit for reporting period

-

-

95,030

95,030

Total of other comprehensive income

-

-

(556)

(556)

Dividend for 2022

4.6

-

-

(76,862)

(76,862)

As at 31 December 2023

167,091

62,543

149,626

379,260

As at 1 January 2022

167,091

62,543

116,859

346,493

Profit in reporting period

-

-

85,286

85,286

Total of other comprehensive income

-

-

659

659

Dividend for 2021

4.6

-

-

(70,847)

(70,847)

Other changes

-

-

57

57

As at 31 December 2022

167,091

62,543

132,014

361,648

Statement of cash flows of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

12 months to

12 months to

31 December

31 December

Notes

2023

2022

PLN thou.

PLN thou.

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit before tax

109,979

99,416

Adjustments:

35,902

39,343

Amortisation/Depreciation

4.2

35,633

30,031

Changes in working capital

6.1

929

7,898

Lease interest income/expenses

1,181

1,649

FX gains/(losses)

(1,334)

332

Other financial income/expenses

(52)

-

Gain/(loss) from investing and financing activities

(455)

(565)

Other adjustments

-

(2)

Cash generated from operating activities

145,881

138,759

(Paid tax on profit or loss)

(16,459)

(11,132)

Net cash from operating activities

129,422

127,627

Cash flow from investing activities

Receipts:

Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets

6.2

808

234

Bank deposits

30,503

-

Other receipts

52

-

Outflows:

Purchase of fixed assets and intangible assets

6.2

(14,221)

(15,183)

Expenses related to ongoing development projects

6.2

(22,770)

(20,156)

Bank deposits

(30,000)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(35,628)

(35,105)

Cash flow from financing activities

Receipts:

Receipts from obtained loans

6.3

5,602

-

Outflows:

Dividend paid

6.3

(76,862)

(70,847)

Expenses related to loans

6.3

(5,602)

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

6.3

(10,531)

(14,576)

Interest paid

6.3

(1,684)

(1,649)

Net cash used in financing activities

(89,077)

(87,072)

Change in net cash and cash equivalents

4,717

5,450

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

48,282

42,832

Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 January

5.9

52,999

48,282

Additional explanation to the financial statements

I. Basic information

Basic information about the Company

Name

Asseco Business Solutions S.A.

Registered office

ul. Konrada Wallenroda 4c, 20-607 Lublin

Registration no. KRS:

0000028257

Business ID REGON:

017293003

Tax ID NIP:

522-26-12-717

Basic activity

Information technology

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. ("Company," "Issuer," "Asseco BS") was established under a Notarial Deed dated 18 May 2001. The Company was established for an indefinite period of time.

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is part of the international Asseco Poland S.A. Group, a Europe-leading vendor of proprietary software. The Group is a constellation of enterprises engaged in the advancement of information technology and is present in over 61 countries around the world, including most European countries and the USA, Canada, Israel, and Japan.

The comprehensive offering of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. includes ERP systems that support business processes in SMEs, a suite of applications for small-company management, programs optimizing the HR area, mobile SFA applications for the mobile workforce marketed Europe-wide, data exchange platforms, and programs handling factoring transactions.

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. operates two own Data Centres whose capacity parameters meet the highest standards of security, reliability and effectiveness of systems operation. All products designed by Asseco Business Solutions are based on the knowledge and expertise of experienced professionals, a proven project methodology and the use of tomorrow's information technology tools. With the original high quality products and related services, the software from Asseco BS has been successful in supporting the operations of tens of thousands of companies for many years. Asseco BS's track record covers dozens of completed software deployments in Poland and in most European countries.

The direct parent of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s., headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, which holds 46.47% of the Company's shares. The parent of the entire Group is Asseco Poland S.A., holding, directly and through subsidiaries, 95.12% of shares in Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s.

As regards Asseco Business Solutions S.A., the decision for Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s to exercise a de facto control over the Company for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 in accordance with IFRS 10 was based on the following factors:

  • decisions at the General Meeting are taken by a simple majority of votes present at the meeting;
  • the Company's shareholding is dispersed and, apart from Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. (a subsidiary of Asseco Poland S.A.), there are only two shareholders holding more than 5% of votes at the General Meeting. The largest shareholder holds 13.66% of votes while the third largest shareholder holds 10.65% of votes;
  • there is no evidence that there is or was any agreement by or among any of the shareholders as to the joint voting at the General Meeting;
  • within the last five years, i.e. from 2019 to 2023, the percentage of shareholders present at the General Meetings ranged from 50.83% to 74.29%. This means that shareholders' activity is relatively low or moderate. Considering that Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. currently holds 46.47% of the total number of votes at the General Meeting, the attendance would have to exceed 92.93% for Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. not to have the absolute majority of vote at the General Meeting. In the opinion of the Management Board, such a level of attendance is highly unlikely.

Given the above, in the opinion of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., despite the lack of an absolute majority in the share capital of the Company, Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. controls the Company within the meaning of IFRS 10.

