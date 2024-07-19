Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

IV. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT AND STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

2.7. New standards and interpretations that have been published and not yet in force

2.2. The impact of the war in Ukraine on the Company's activities

BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE ACCOUNTING RULES (POLICIES)

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

8.4. Information on the remuneration of the entity authorised to audit the financial statements

VII. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE OBJECTIVES AND PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

Items not subject to reclassification to profit and loss account

Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss

Profit and loss account and statement of other comprehensive income of ASSECO BUSINESS

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

Statement of changes in equity of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets

Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January 48,282 42,832 Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 January 5.9 52,999 48,282

Additional explanation to the financial statements

I. Basic information

Basic information about the Company

Name Asseco Business Solutions S.A. Registered office ul. Konrada Wallenroda 4c, 20-607 Lublin Registration no. KRS: 0000028257 Business ID REGON: 017293003 Tax ID NIP: 522-26-12-717 Basic activity Information technology

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. ("Company," "Issuer," "Asseco BS") was established under a Notarial Deed dated 18 May 2001. The Company was established for an indefinite period of time.

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is part of the international Asseco Poland S.A. Group, a Europe-leading vendor of proprietary software. The Group is a constellation of enterprises engaged in the advancement of information technology and is present in over 61 countries around the world, including most European countries and the USA, Canada, Israel, and Japan.

The comprehensive offering of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. includes ERP systems that support business processes in SMEs, a suite of applications for small-company management, programs optimizing the HR area, mobile SFA applications for the mobile workforce marketed Europe-wide, data exchange platforms, and programs handling factoring transactions.

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. operates two own Data Centres whose capacity parameters meet the highest standards of security, reliability and effectiveness of systems operation. All products designed by Asseco Business Solutions are based on the knowledge and expertise of experienced professionals, a proven project methodology and the use of tomorrow's information technology tools. With the original high quality products and related services, the software from Asseco BS has been successful in supporting the operations of tens of thousands of companies for many years. Asseco BS's track record covers dozens of completed software deployments in Poland and in most European countries.

The direct parent of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s., headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, which holds 46.47% of the Company's shares. The parent of the entire Group is Asseco Poland S.A., holding, directly and through subsidiaries, 95.12% of shares in Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s.

As regards Asseco Business Solutions S.A., the decision for Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s to exercise a de facto control over the Company for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 in accordance with IFRS 10 was based on the following factors:

ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.

Financial Statements for theYear Ended 31 December 2023 acc. to IFRS (in PLN thousand)

9