Financial Statements of
ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
for the Year Ended 31 December 2023
Financial Statements of Asseco Business Solutions S.A.
Profit and loss account and statement of other comprehensive income of ASSECO BUSINESS
SOLUTIONS S.A.
12 months to
12 months to
31 December
31 December
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
Notes
2023
2022
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
Operating income
4.1
380,540
338,515
Own cost of sales
4.2
(225,470)
(198,867)
Gross profit on sales
155,070
139,648
Cost of sales
4.2
(19,623)
(17,563)
Administrative expenses
4.2
(26,882)
(22,029)
Net profit on sales
108,565
100,056
Other operating income
2,149
1,686
Other operating expenses
(1,277)
(974)
Operating profit
109,437
100,768
Financial income
4.3
2,436
681
Financial expenses
4.3
(1,894)
(2,033)
Profit before tax
109,979
99,416
Tax on profit or loss
4.4
(14,949)
(14,130)
Net profit
95,030
85,286
Earnings per share (in PLN)
basic from net profit
4.5
2.84
2.55
diluted from net profit
4.5
2.84
2.55
12 months to
12 months to
31 December
31 December
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME:
Notes
2023
2022
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
Net profit
95,030
85,286
Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss
-
-
Items not subject to reclassification to profit and loss account
(556)
659
Actuarial gains/loss
(685)
814
Income tax on remaining comprehensive income
129
(155)
Other comprehensive income total:
(556)
659
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR PERIOD
94,474
85,945
Balance sheet of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
31 December
31 December
ASSETS
Notes
2023
2022
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5.1
45,033
37,097
Intangible property
5.2
289,909
285,661
including goodwill from merger
5.2
252,879
252,879
Right-of-use assets
5.3
45,873
47,339
Assets from contracts with customers and long-term receivables
5.5
409
499
Deferred tax assets
4.4
2,124
3,229
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
5.6
306
116
383,654
373,941
Current assets
Inventories
5.8
269
430
Trade receivables
5.5
53,003
51,496
Assets from contracts with customers
5.5
1,871
1,052
Other receivables
5.5
211
107
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
5.6
1,205
1,621
Other assets
5.7
7
25
Cash and short-term deposits
5.9
52,999
48,282
109,565
103,013
TOTAL ASSETS
493,219
476,954
Balance sheet of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
31 December
31
December
LIABILITIES
Notes
2023
2022
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
TOTAL EQUITY
Subscribed capital
5.11
167,091
167,091
Premium
62,543
62,543
Retained earnings and reserve
5.11
149,626
132,014
379,260
361,648
Long-term liabilities
Lease liabilities
5.13
41,784
43,265
Provisions
5.16
2,902
1,960
44,686
45,225
Short-term liabilities
Lease liabilities
5.13
7,246
8,487
Trade liabilities
5.14
5,617
7,399
Liabilities from contracts with customers
5.15
18,918
16,800
Liabilities on corporate income tax
5.14
1,663
4,407
Budgetary commitments and other liabilities
5.14
22,930
18,598
Provisions
5.16
62
84
Accrued expenses
5.17
12,837
14,306
69 273
70 081
TOTAL LIABILITIES
113,959
115,306
TOTAL EQUITY AND
493,219
476,954
Statement of changes in equity of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
Premium
Subscribed
Retained
Total
Notes
earnings and
capital
equity
reserve
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
As at 1 January 2023
167,091
62,543
132,014
361,648
Profit for reporting period
-
-
95,030
95,030
Total of other comprehensive income
-
-
(556)
(556)
Dividend for 2022
4.6
-
-
(76,862)
(76,862)
As at 31 December 2023
167,091
62,543
149,626
379,260
As at 1 January 2022
167,091
62,543
116,859
346,493
Profit in reporting period
-
-
85,286
85,286
Total of other comprehensive income
-
-
659
659
Dividend for 2021
4.6
-
-
(70,847)
(70,847)
Other changes
-
-
57
57
As at 31 December 2022
167,091
62,543
132,014
361,648
Statement of cash flows of ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.A.
12 months to
12 months to
31 December
31 December
Notes
2023
2022
PLN thou.
PLN thou.
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit before tax
109,979
99,416
Adjustments:
35,902
39,343
Amortisation/Depreciation
4.2
35,633
30,031
Changes in working capital
6.1
929
7,898
Lease interest income/expenses
1,181
1,649
FX gains/(losses)
(1,334)
332
Other financial income/expenses
(52)
-
Gain/(loss) from investing and financing activities
(455)
(565)
Other adjustments
-
(2)
Cash generated from operating activities
145,881
138,759
(Paid tax on profit or loss)
(16,459)
(11,132)
Net cash from operating activities
129,422
127,627
Cash flow from investing activities
Receipts:
Receipts from the sale of fixed assets and intangible assets
6.2
808
234
Bank deposits
30,503
-
Other receipts
52
-
Outflows:
Purchase of fixed assets and intangible assets
6.2
(14,221)
(15,183)
Expenses related to ongoing development projects
6.2
(22,770)
(20,156)
Bank deposits
(30,000)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(35,628)
(35,105)
Cash flow from financing activities
Receipts:
Receipts from obtained loans
6.3
5,602
-
Outflows:
Dividend paid
6.3
(76,862)
(70,847)
Expenses related to loans
6.3
(5,602)
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
6.3
(10,531)
(14,576)
Interest paid
6.3
(1,684)
(1,649)
Net cash used in financing activities
(89,077)
(87,072)
Change in net cash and cash equivalents
4,717
5,450
Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January
48,282
42,832
Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 January
5.9
52,999
48,282
Additional explanation to the financial statements
I. Basic information
Basic information about the Company
Name
Asseco Business Solutions S.A.
Registered office
ul. Konrada Wallenroda 4c, 20-607 Lublin
Registration no. KRS:
0000028257
Business ID REGON:
017293003
Tax ID NIP:
522-26-12-717
Basic activity
Information technology
Asseco Business Solutions S.A. ("Company," "Issuer," "Asseco BS") was established under a Notarial Deed dated 18 May 2001. The Company was established for an indefinite period of time.
Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is part of the international Asseco Poland S.A. Group, a Europe-leading vendor of proprietary software. The Group is a constellation of enterprises engaged in the advancement of information technology and is present in over 61 countries around the world, including most European countries and the USA, Canada, Israel, and Japan.
The comprehensive offering of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. includes ERP systems that support business processes in SMEs, a suite of applications for small-company management, programs optimizing the HR area, mobile SFA applications for the mobile workforce marketed Europe-wide, data exchange platforms, and programs handling factoring transactions.
Asseco Business Solutions S.A. operates two own Data Centres whose capacity parameters meet the highest standards of security, reliability and effectiveness of systems operation. All products designed by Asseco Business Solutions are based on the knowledge and expertise of experienced professionals, a proven project methodology and the use of tomorrow's information technology tools. With the original high quality products and related services, the software from Asseco BS has been successful in supporting the operations of tens of thousands of companies for many years. Asseco BS's track record covers dozens of completed software deployments in Poland and in most European countries.
The direct parent of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. is Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s., headquartered in Bratislava, Slovakia, which holds 46.47% of the Company's shares. The parent of the entire Group is Asseco Poland S.A., holding, directly and through subsidiaries, 95.12% of shares in Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s.
As regards Asseco Business Solutions S.A., the decision for Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s to exercise a de facto control over the Company for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 in accordance with IFRS 10 was based on the following factors:
- decisions at the General Meeting are taken by a simple majority of votes present at the meeting;
- the Company's shareholding is dispersed and, apart from Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. (a subsidiary of Asseco Poland S.A.), there are only two shareholders holding more than 5% of votes at the General Meeting. The largest shareholder holds 13.66% of votes while the third largest shareholder holds 10.65% of votes;
- there is no evidence that there is or was any agreement by or among any of the shareholders as to the joint voting at the General Meeting;
- within the last five years, i.e. from 2019 to 2023, the percentage of shareholders present at the General Meetings ranged from 50.83% to 74.29%. This means that shareholders' activity is relatively low or moderate. Considering that Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. currently holds 46.47% of the total number of votes at the General Meeting, the attendance would have to exceed 92.93% for Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. not to have the absolute majority of vote at the General Meeting. In the opinion of the Management Board, such a level of attendance is highly unlikely.
Given the above, in the opinion of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., despite the lack of an absolute majority in the share capital of the Company, Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. controls the Company within the meaning of IFRS 10.
