Information of the Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A., communicated in accordance with Article 70(1)(7) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on the conditions for recognition as equivalent of the information required by the laws of a non-member state ("Regulation")

The Management Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. ("Company"), relative to the Statement of the Supervisory Board of the Company, informs that:

Ernst&Young Audyt Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k., entered by the Polish Chamber of Statutory Auditors in the list of entities authorized to audit financial statements (entry number 130), has been selected as auditor of the annual financial statements of the Company in accordance with applicable law, including governing the selection procedure and the selection of an audit firm, Ernst&Young Audyt Polska spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością sp.k. and the members of the audit team meet the requirements for drawing up an impartial and independent audit report in accordance with applicable regulations, professional standards and professional ethics, the applicable regulations related to the mandatory rotation of an audit firm and the lead auditor and obligatory grace periods are observed, Asseco Business Solutions S.A. has implemented a policy regarding the selection of an audit firm and a policy of provision to the Company by an audit firm, an entity related to the audit firm or a member of its network, of additional non-audit services, including ones conditionally exempt from provision by an audit firm. The policies were approved by the Supervisory Board of the Company on 16 October 2017. After that, on 8 December 2022, the Audit Committee adopted the Audit Firm Selection Policy and the Audit Firm Selection Procedure. They were approved by the Supervisory Board on 13 December 2022.

-------------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------- Wojciech Barczentewicz Piotr Masłowski Mariusz Lizon President MB Vice-president MB Member MB

-------------------------- ---------------------------- ------------------------- Jacek Lisowski Renata Łukasik Rafał Mróz Member MB Member MB Member MB