Asseco Business Solutions S.A.

Minutes of the Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Asseco Business

Solutions S.A. Convened on 29 February 2024

Appendix 2 to Resolution No. 1 of the Supervisory Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. of 29 February 2024

Statement of the Supervisory Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. prepared in accordance with Article 70(1)(8) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and on the conditions for recognition as equivalent of the information required by the laws of a non-member state ("Regulation")

The Supervisory Board of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. ("the Company"), acting pursuant to Article 70(1)(8) of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on current and periodic information, declares that:

Asseco Business Solutions S.A. observes the provisions regarding the appointment, composition and functioning of an audit committee, including the fulfilment by its members of the criteria of impartiality and requirement of industry-related knowledge and skills and competence in the field of accounting or audit of financial statements.

In the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023, the Audit Committee of Asseco Business Solutions S.A. was composed of the following persons:

Marcin Murawski - Chairman of the Audit Committee,

Rafał Kozłowski - Member of the Audit Committee,

Romuald Rutkowski - Member of the Audit Committee.

The Supervisory Board, acting pursuant to Article 129 of the Act on Statutory Auditors, Audit Firms and Public Oversight as well as §14 of the Rules of Procedure of the Supervisory Board, assessed the compliance of the Audit Committee with the said requirements as follows:

Mr Romuald Rutkowski and Mr Marcin Murawski meet the independence criteria; Mr Marcin Murawski and Mr Rafał Kozłowski have expertise and skills in the field of accounting or auditing of accounts; Mr Rafał Kozłowski and Mr Romuald Rutkowski have knowledge of the Company's segment of operation.

Until the date of this report, the composition of the Audit Committee has not changed.

The Company's Audit Committee performed the tasks assigned to audit committees under applicable regulations.