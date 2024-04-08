Stock ACP ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Asseco Poland S.A.

Equities

ACP

PLSOFTB00016

IT Services & Consulting

Market Closed - Warsaw S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:55:53 2024-04-08 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
79.85 PLN +0.13% Intraday chart for Asseco Poland S.A. -0.93% +9.23%
07:16pm ASSECO POLAND : 2023 comes in above estimates but weaker yoy as 2022 was affected by FX Alphavalue
09:54am ASSECO POLAND : Update of estimates due to expected positive impact of EU funds Alphavalue
Latest news about Asseco Poland S.A.

Asseco Group Seeks Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2024
Asseco Poland Recommends Dividend Payout for 2023 CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Asseco Poland S.A.(WSE:ACP) dropped from WIG 20 Index CI
ASSECO POLAND : Target cut by -16.9% Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Announces CEO Changes CI
ASSECO POLAND : Q3 below consensus estimates. Israel war is affecting results. Alphavalue
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2023
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND : EPS cut (2023: -4.1%, 2024: 0.0%) Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan CI
ASSECO POLAND : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year Alphavalue
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2023
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Asseco Poland S.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 16,600,000 shares, under the authorization approved on June 15, 2023. CI
Asseco Poland Announces Dividend from 2022 Earnings, Payable on June 28, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND : Mixed results in Q1 23. Potential debt-financed share buyback of max. PLN1.19bn Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND : Modest increase in our TP Alphavalue
ASSECO POLAND : (Political) situation in Israel, Czechia and Slovakia is a risk this year Alphavalue
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023

Company Profile

Asseco Poland S.A. publishes and sells software namely for businesses (50.6% of net sales), the banking and finance sectors (31.5%), and public organizations (16.1%). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of company name software (91.4%); - sales of third-party software (7%); - sales of hardware and infrastructures (1.6%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2024-05-26 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Asseco Poland S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
79.75 PLN
Average target price
89.14 PLN
Spread / Average Target
+11.78%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi.
ASSECO POLAND S.A. Stock Asseco Poland S.A.
+9.23% 1.37B
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
-5.03% 209B
IBM Stock IBM
+15.85% 173B
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+4.72% 173B
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+5.67% 101B
RELX PLC Stock RELX PLC
+6.08% 78.45B
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+22.49% 76.31B
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
-4.29% 73.48B
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
-22.07% 51.38B
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+5.04% 50.22B
Other IT Services & Consulting
