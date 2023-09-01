Equities ACP PLSOFTB00016
73.95 PLN
+0.89%
|+2.07%
|+1.86%
|ASSECO POLAND : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year
|Aug. 25
|Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2023
Asseco Poland S.A. publishes and sells software namely for businesses (50.6% of net sales), the banking and finance sectors (31.5%), and public organizations (16.1%). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of company name software (91.4%); - sales of third-party software (7%); - sales of hardware and infrastructures (1.6%).
2023-11-22 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
73.30PLN
Average target price
94.46PLN
Spread / Average Target
+28.87%
|+1.93%
|1 476 M $
|+25.01%
|1 473 M $
|+147.18%
|1 443 M $
|-11.62%
|1 441 M $
|+22.24%
|1 513 M $
|+72.87%
|1 431 M $
|+51.67%
|1 427 M $
|-44.49%
|1 526 M $
|-32.56%
|1 411 M $
|+11.51%
|1 561 M $