  1. Markets
  2. Stock Pologne
  3. Asseco Poland S.A.
  4. News
  5. Asseco Poland : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year
Security ACP

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

Equities ACP PLSOFTB00016

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange - 07:52:27 2023-09-01 am EDT Intraday chart for Asseco Poland S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
73.95 PLN +0.89% +2.07% +1.86%
01:56pm ASSECO POLAND : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year Alphavalue
Aug. 25 Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2023 CI

ASSECO POLAND : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year

Today at 07:56 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Asseco Poland S.A.

ASSECO POLAND : H1 23 affected by negative exchange rate effects and one-offs last year Alphavalue
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2023 CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Asseco Poland Announces Dividend from 2022 Earnings, Payable on June 28, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND : Mixed results in Q1 23. Potential debt-financed share buyback of max. PLN1.19bn Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
ASSECO POLAND : Modest increase in our TP Alphavalue
ASSECO POLAND : (Political) situation in Israel, Czechia and Slovakia is a risk this year Alphavalue
Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023 CI
Asseco Postpones Publication of its Fiscal Year 2022 Report CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
ASSECO POLAND : 9M 22 was affected by one-offs, but Cloud business grew by >50% Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
ASSECO POLAND : Strong growth in H1 22, but profitability impacted by many one-offs Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Asseco Poland Appoints Grzegorz Bartler as Deputy Chairman CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Signs 4-Year IT System Maintenance Contract with ZUS, with Maximum Remuneration Set At PLN 288.9 Million Gross CI
ASSECO POLAND S.A. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
ASSECO POLAND : Rapid growth in Q1 22 and >30%% higher backlog yoy Alphavalue
Asseco Poland S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 CI
Asseco Poland Announces Dividend from 2021 Earnings, Payable on June 21, 2022 CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022 CI
Asseco Poland S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on June 21, 2022 CI

Chart Asseco Poland S.A.

Chart Asseco Poland S.A.
More charts

Company Profile

Asseco Poland S.A. publishes and sells software namely for businesses (50.6% of net sales), the banking and finance sectors (31.5%), and public organizations (16.1%). Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of company name software (91.4%); - sales of third-party software (7%); - sales of hardware and infrastructures (1.6%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-22 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Asseco Poland S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
73.30PLN
Average target price
94.46PLN
Spread / Average Target
+28.87%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

More Fundamentals

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Chart Analysis Asseco Poland S.A.
+1.93% 1 476 M $
BYTES TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Bytes Technology Group plc
+25.01% 1 473 M $
ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Zensar Technologies Limited
+147.18% 1 443 M $
FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Forescout Technologies, Inc.
-11.62% 1 441 M $
SHIJIAZHUANG CHANGSHAN BEIMING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Shijiazhuang ChangShan BeiMing Technology Co.,Ltd
+22.24% 1 513 M $
BLS INTERNATIONAL SERVICES LIMITED
Chart Analysis BLS International Services Limited
+72.87% 1 431 M $
RICHINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Richinfo Technology Co., Ltd.
+51.67% 1 427 M $
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Chart Analysis Keywords Studios plc
-44.49% 1 526 M $
TTEC HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis TTEC Holdings, Inc.
-32.56% 1 411 M $
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Chart Analysis secunet Security Networks AG
+11.51% 1 561 M $
Other IT Services & Consulting
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer