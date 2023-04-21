Advanced search
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
2023-04-21
83.35 PLN   -1.24%
10:50aAsseco Poland : Modest increase in our TP
Alphavalue
04/19Asseco Poland : (Political) situation in Israel, Czechia and Slovakia is a risk this year
Alphavalue
04/19Transcript : Asseco Poland S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 19, 2023
CI
Asseco Poland : Modest increase in our TP

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Financials
Sales 2022 17 184 M 4 097 M 4 097 M
Net income 2022 497 M 118 M 118 M
Net Debt 2022 322 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 7 005 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 32 438
Free-Float 67,3%
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 84,40 PLN
Average target price 88,00 PLN
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Tadeusz Goral General Director
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ewa Kwiatkowska Lada Chief Compliance Officer
Artur Benedykt Gabor Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.16.25%1 670
ACCENTURE PLC3.26%174 019
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.66%138 357
SIEMENS AG12.62%126 919
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.34%114 622
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.14%89 342
