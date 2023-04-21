|
Asseco Poland : Modest increase in our TP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
17 184 M
4 097 M
4 097 M
|Net income 2022
|
497 M
118 M
118 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
322 M
76,7 M
76,7 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|14,8x
|Yield 2022
|3,68%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 005 M
1 670 M
1 670 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,43x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,36x
|Nbr of Employees
|32 438
|Free-Float
|67,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|84,40 PLN
|Average target price
|88,00 PLN
|Spread / Average Target
|4,27%