Asseco Poland S A : Cloud will have its headquarters in Szczecin

Asseco Cloud, a company belonging to Asseco Poland, which supports companies and institutions in designing, implementing and operating cloud solutions, will have its headquarters in Szczecin. It wants to support the city in the development of modern IT services and will create new jobs. The company, established in September this year, is currently building its structures and will recruit IT specialists from Szczecin and the West Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Asseco Cloud is the Asseco Group's entity that focuses on strategic resources and competencies in the area of cloud computing. It uses its own resources, data centers and IT infrastructure in order to provide customers with optimum cloud services. It offers its proprietary solutions as well as those of leading cloud providers. It ensures full support from design to implementation, and delivers expert knowledge.

Asseco has long been associated with Szczecin. It is here that we have located our important business division, Certum, a part of Asseco Data Systems responsible for electronic signatures and SSL certificates and a leader in trust services in Poland. One of our data centers is also located in this city. By locating the new Asseco Cloud in Szczecin, we wish to develop a broad cooperation with the City, support the region and local business in the development of modern IT services and contribute to improving the attractiveness of Szczecin and Western Pomerania for employees, investors, entrepreneurs and students - says Andrzej Dopierała, Vice President of the Management Board of Asseco Poland, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Asseco Cloud.

I am glad that a giant in the IT industry, which Asseco undoubtedly is, is opening its next company in Szczecin. This is a good place to live, work and for self-fulfillment. I am sure that this will also be another chapter of cooperation between Asseco and the City. I am looking forward to many fruitful projects, further development and see you in Szczecin - says Piotr Krzystek, Mayor of Szczecin

The value of the global cloud market will grow to $937 billion by 2027. The share of global IT spending on cloud computing will also increase. Public cloud spending will grow to about $304.9 billion, at a rate of 18%.

Asseco Cloud is our response to the enormous economic demand for cloud services. Already today, companies allocate 1/3 of their IT investments to cloud computing. Having potential in the form of our own data centers, IT infrastructure and high-end competence, we wish to serve clients from the Polish and, in a longer perspective, also from the European market. To do so, we will need high-class IT specialists whom we want to recruit locally. Currently, Asseco Cloud employs more than 40 people in Szczecin; ultimately, we are planning to increase our team to 100 people - says Lech Szczuka, President of the Management Board of Asseco Cloud.

Fore more information about Asseco Cloud, please see https://www.asseco.cloud/.

Asseco is the largest IT company in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. For 30 years it has been creating technologically advanced software for companies in key sectors of the economy. The company is present in 60 countries worldwide and employs over 29 thousand people. It has been expanding both organically and through acquisitions. Asseco companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Asseco Cloud is an IT company of the Asseco Group, specializing in the design, supply, implementation and maintenance of cloud solutions. It executes implementations based on its proprietary solutions and those of leading cloud providers, while offering full support from design to implementation and providing expert knowledge. The company's offer includes services based on a private cloud, preferred by customers from the public or regulated sectors, and solutions in the multi-cloud model, based on the public cloud of global providers.