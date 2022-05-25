Asseco Poland S A : Fact sheet – summary of Q1 2022

Asseco Group

Fact Sheet Q1 2022

The Asseco Group is present everywhere where technology and business impact everyday life. We are a federation

of companies which operate worldwide. It is led by Asseco Poland, which is one of the first startups established in Poland.

Asseco Poland is a leading Polish information technology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. With a market capitalization reaching ca. PLN 6.5 bn (about EUR 1.4 bn), the Company is included in the WIG20 index. It is also

the largest company listed in the IT industry index, WIG-informatyka.

Asseco Group in Q1 2022