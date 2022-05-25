Asseco Poland S A : Fact sheet – summary of Q1 2022
Asseco Group
Fact Sheet Q1 2022
The Asseco Group is present everywhere where technology and business impact everyday life. We are a federation
of companies which operate worldwide. It is led by Asseco Poland, which is one of the first startups established in Poland.
Asseco Poland is a leading Polish information technology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. With a market capitalization reaching ca. PLN 6.5 bn (about EUR 1.4 bn), the Company is included in the WIG20 index. It is also
the largest company listed in the IT industry index, WIG-informatyka.
Asseco Group in Q1 2022
Stable development of Asseco:
increase in revenues by22% to PLN 4 076 million
increase in operating profit by21% to PLN 390 million
(increase in non-IFRS operating profit by 20% to PLN 480 million)
increase in net profit by6% to PLN 108 million
(increase in non-IFRS operating profit by 7% to PLN 124 million)
Presence in 60countries
30.8 thous. highly committed employees
PLN 6.5 bn* market capitalization
PLN 279 m* dividend payment for 2021
PLN 3.36* dividend per share for 2021
*As of May 24, 2022 ** In accordance with the General Meeting of Shareholders' resulution of May 25, 2022
44% of revenues - general business sector, 33% - banking and finance, 23% - public institutions
78% of revenues from sales of proprietary software and services
Operating profit non-IFRS and net profit non-IFRS(m PLN)
Operating profit non-IFRS
Net profit non-IFRS
480.1
attributable to shareholders of the parent company
+20%
398.6
89.8
+7%
PPA & SBP
76.0
123.9
116.2
16.0
Operating
390.3
PPA & SBP & M&A
14.0
322.6
Net profit attributable
profit
107.9
to shareholders
102.2
of the Parent Company
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Key financial data published on a non-IFRS basis provide crucial information for assessing the financial position and business development of Asseco Group. They are complementary to data reported in accordance with IFRS standards.
Non-IFRS figures including adjustments for: the cost of amortization of intangible assets recognized under the combination settlement (PPA), the costs of share-based payment transactions with employees (SBP), the costs and financial revenues resulting from the transactions of purchase and sales of companies (M&A) and tax effects associated with them.
Consolidated financial results non-IFRS
m PLN
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Change
Sales revenues
4 075.5
3 339.1
22.1%
Proprietary software and services
3 159.5
2 602.8
21.4%
Operating profit non-IFRS
480.1
398.6
20.4%
EBITDA non-IFRS
621.8
512.8
21.3%
PPA & SBP
89.8
76.0
18.2%
Net profit non-IFRS for the shareholders of the parent company