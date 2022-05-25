Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Asseco Poland S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  05/25 01:20:09 pm EDT
79.00 PLN   +1.41%
01:18pASSECO POLAND S A : Fact sheet – summary of Q1 2022
PU
05/04Asseco Poland S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/28Asseco Poland S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on June 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco Poland S A : Fact sheet – summary of Q1 2022

05/25/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asseco Group

Fact Sheet Q1 2022

The Asseco Group is present everywhere where technology and business impact everyday life. We are a federation

of companies which operate worldwide. It is led by Asseco Poland, which is one of the first startups established in Poland.

Asseco Poland is a leading Polish information technology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. With a market capitalization reaching ca. PLN 6.5 bn (about EUR 1.4 bn), the Company is included in the WIG20 index. It is also

the largest company listed in the IT industry index, WIG-informatyka.

Asseco Group in Q1 2022

  • Stable development of Asseco:
    • increase in revenues by 22% to PLN 4 076 million
    • increase in operating profit by 21% to PLN 390 million
      (increase in non-IFRS operating profit by 20% to PLN 480 million)
    • increase in net profit by 6% to PLN 108 million
      (increase in non-IFRS operating profit by 7% to PLN 124 million)

Presence in 60 countries

30.8 thous. highly committed employees

PLN 6.5 bn* market capitalization

PLN 279 m* dividend payment for 2021

PLN 3.36* dividend per share for 2021

*As of May 24, 2022 ** In accordance with the General Meeting of Shareholders' resulution of May 25, 2022

  • Strong business diversification (geographical, sectoral, product)
    • 90% of revenues from foreign markets
    • 44% of revenues - general business sector,
      33% - banking and finance, 23% - public institutions
    • 78% of revenues from sales of proprietary software and services

Operating profit non-IFRS and net profit non-IFRS(m PLN)

Operating profit non-IFRS

Net profit non-IFRS

480.1

attributable to shareholders of the parent company

+20%

398.6

89.8

+7%

PPA & SBP

76.0

123.9

116.2

16.0

Operating

390.3

PPA & SBP & M&A

14.0

322.6

Net profit attributable

profit

107.9

to shareholders

102.2

of the Parent Company

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Key financial data published on a non-IFRS basis provide crucial information for assessing the financial position and business development of Asseco Group. They are complementary to data reported in accordance with IFRS standards.

Non-IFRS figures including adjustments for: the cost of amortization of intangible assets recognized under the combination settlement (PPA), the costs of share-based payment transactions with employees (SBP), the costs and financial revenues resulting from the transactions of purchase and sales of companies (M&A) and tax effects associated with them.

asseco.pl inwestor@asseco.pl

Consolidated financial results non-IFRS

m PLN

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Change

Sales revenues

4 075.5

3 339.1

22.1%

Proprietary software and services

3 159.5

2 602.8

21.4%

Operating profit non-IFRS

480.1

398.6

20.4%

EBITDA non-IFRS

621.8

512.8

21.3%

PPA & SBP

89.8

76.0

18.2%

Net profit non-IFRS for the shareholders of the parent company

123.9

116.2

6.6%

PPA & SBP & M&A

16.0

14.0

14.3%

EBITDA non-IFRS = operating profit + depreciation and amortization + SBP.

Revenue structure - diversification into sectors and geographic segments

(m PLN)

33%

44%

23%

Q1 2022

%

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

%

Q1 2021

Banking

11%

Asseco

1 342

17%

1 146

Poland

408

11%

367

and finance

segment

General

65%

Formula

1 815

34%

1 354

Systems

2 735

27%

2 160

business

segment

Public

919

10%

838

24%

Asseco

institutions

International

940

15%

819

segment

Sales revenues

4 076

22%

3 339

Sales revenues*

4 076

22%

3 339

* Data includes cross-sectoral corrections.

Strong order backlog for 2022

(m PLN)

Proprietary software and services

Fixed FX rates*

Floating FX rates**

10 104

8 576

+9%

2 031

Asseco International

1 858

segment

+23%

Formula Systems

5 585

6 841

segment

Asseco Poland

+9%

segment

1 133

1 232

2021

2022

11 190

8 576

+12%

2 075

1 858

+41%

7 884

5 585

+9%

1 133

1 232

2021

2022

The value of the order backlog for 2022 as at May 20, 2022; the value of the order backlog for 2021 as at May 18, 2021.

  • Translating the 2022 backlog at the FX rates used for the 2021 backlog.
  • Translating the 2022 backlog at the FX rates as at May 20, 2022.

IR contact: inwestor@asseco.pl Joanna Paczkowska-Tatomir +48 667 662 161

.pl

Monika Chmielewska +48 885 899 725

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 17:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSECO POLAND S.A.
01:18pASSECO POLAND S A : Fact sheet – summary of Q1 2022
PU
05/04Asseco Poland S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2022
CI
04/28Asseco Poland S.A. Proposes Dividend, Payable on June 21, 2022
CI
04/22ASSECO POLAND S A : a trustworthy company according to Home&Market
PU
04/01ASSECO POLAND S A : Report of Asseco Poland S.A. on non-financial information
PU
04/01ASSECO POLAND S A : The Asseco Group's report on non-financial information
PU
03/31ASSECO POLAND S A : Management Board s report on operations of the Asseco Group and Asseco..
PU
03/23Asseco Poland Recommends Dividend from the Profit 2021
CI
03/23ASSECO POLAND S A : on the wave of growing role of digitization – record-breaking re..
PU
03/23ASSECO POLAND S A : Fact sheet – summary of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 353 M 3 581 M 3 581 M
Net income 2022 466 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2022 357 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 6 466 M 1 508 M 1 508 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 30 374
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 77,90 PLN
Average target price 98,16 PLN
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Tadeusz Goral General Director
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ewa Kwiatkowska Lada Chief Compliance Officer
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.-9.89%1 508
ACCENTURE PLC-32.62%176 915
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.05%155 134
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.10%120 344
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.63%88 867
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.67%77 924