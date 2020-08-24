Log in
Asseco Poland S A : Information on the estimated net result for the first half of 2020

08/24/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Financial Supervision Authority

Regulatory Filing No. 21/2020

Rzeszów, August 17, 2020

Information on the estimated net result for the first half of 2020

The Management Board of Asseco Poland S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), bearing in mind the obligation to treat all shareholders equally resulting from art. 20 of the Polish Commercial Companies Code and art. 20 of the Act on public offering and conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organized trading, as it is necessary to inform Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. about the amount of net profit achieved by the Asseco Poland Group for the first half of 2020, which is necessary to prepare the consolidated semi-annual report of Grupa Cyfrowy Polsat S.A, informs that the estimated consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company of the Asseco Poland Group S.A. for the first half of 2020 amounts to PLN 176.7 million.

At the same time, the Company reserves that the given value is an estimate and may be subject to change.

The consolidated report of the Asseco Poland Group S.A. for the first half of 2020 will be subject to review by a certified auditor, which may result in a correction of the achieved financial results. The Company's final net profit shall be disclosed in its consolidated interim report for the first half of 2020 to be published on August 27, 2020.

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (MAR).

Asseco Poland S.A. seated at 14 Olchowa St., 35-322 Rzeszów, tel.: +48 17 888 55 55, fax: +48 17 888 55 50

www.asseco. pl, e-mail: info@asseco.pl, VAT PL: 522-000-37-82, REGON: 010334578, District Court in Rzeszów, XII Commercial Department of the National Court

Register, KRS: 0000033391. The share capital of PLN 83,000,303.00 is fully paid up. The share capital of PLN 83,000,303.00 is fully paid up. DISTRICT COURT IN

RZESZÓW: E0001990WZBW

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 09:30:09 UTC
