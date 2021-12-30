Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Asseco Poland S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 12/28
87 PLN   -0.91%
05:47aASSECO POLAND S A : Statement on the UOKiK's announcement
PU
12/23ASSECO POLAND S A : introduces AUMS Market Connector for energy market players
PU
12/17ASSECO POLAND S A : with BITy 2021 award
PU
Asseco Poland S A : Statement on the UOKiK's announcement

12/30/2021 | 05:47am EST
In connection with the announcement of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) concerning the searches conducted in the headquarters of Asseco Poland, Comarch Healthcare and Bestprojects, in connection with the investigation initiated by the President of UOKiK and concerning a possible anti-competitive agreement that may have been applied in the tendering procedures for supply and implementation of IT systems used by the healthcare service, we would like to inform that from the very beginning the Company declared its full readiness to cooperate with UOKiK's representatives in order to clarify the matter as soon as possible. The Company provided the Office's inspectors with all necessary documents, information and explanations. We hereby declare that the proceedings are of explanatory nature and are not instituted against Asseco Poland.

We fully respect UOKiK's right and obligation to institute proceedings against entrepreneurs who are suspected or reported to be engaged in activities that may limit competition. However, the Management Board emphasizes that the Company in its operations always observes the provisions of the Act of February 16, 2007 on competition and consumer protection.

Please direct any questions concerning this matter directly to the Office, as the competent authority for the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 10:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
