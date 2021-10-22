Log in
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
Asseco Poland S A : among largest CIT payers in IT sector

10/22/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Asseco paid over PLN 26.5 million in CIT in 2020. Thus, it was ranked 3rd on the list of the "Largest CIT payers" among technology companies with revenues exceeding EUR 50 million. The list was prepared by "Puls Biznesu" based on the data provided by Ministry of Finance. Asseco, which is present in 60 countries worldwide, follows the principle "We think globally, act locally". As a result, although the Asseco Group in Poland generates revenues almost 3.5 times lower than seven branches of foreign IT companies, it pays 40% of the total taxes paid by these companies.

We take a responsible approach to business - we pay taxes in the places where revenues are generated and support local communities. I am convinced that just such a business model allows for long-term, stable development in today's world," said Adam Góral, President of the Management Board of Asseco Poland.

Read more about Asseco's economic patriotism at: https://dlapolski.asseco.com/#podatki

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 12:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 075 M 3 562 M 3 562 M
Net income 2021 450 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 310 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 8 234 M 2 082 M 2 083 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 29 148
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 99,20 PLN
Average target price 93,31 PLN
Spread / Average Target -5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ewa Kwiatkowska Lada Chief Compliance Officer
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.45.67%2 082
ACCENTURE PLC32.89%219 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.23.40%174 585
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.73%115 025
SNOWFLAKE INC.21.55%102 923
INFOSYS LIMITED39.64%98 189