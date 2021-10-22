Asseco Poland S A : among largest CIT payers in IT sector

Asseco paid over PLN 26.5 million in CIT in 2020. Thus, it was ranked 3rd on the list of the "Largest CIT payers" among technology companies with revenues exceeding EUR 50 million. The list was prepared by "Puls Biznesu" based on the data provided by Ministry of Finance. Asseco, which is present in 60 countries worldwide, follows the principle "We think globally, act locally". As a result, although the Asseco Group in Poland generates revenues almost 3.5 times lower than seven branches of foreign IT companies, it pays 40% of the total taxes paid by these companies.

We take a responsible approach to business - we pay taxes in the places where revenues are generated and support local communities. I am convinced that just such a business model allows for long-term, stable development in today's world," said Adam Góral, President of the Management Board of Asseco Poland.

Read more about Asseco's economic patriotism at: https://dlapolski.asseco.com/#podatki