Asseco Poland S A : among the leading Polish private investors abroad

Asseco was ranked 3rd in the 'Largest Polish Private Investors Abroad 2020' ranking prepared by the Forbes magazine. The value of Asseco's assets located outside Poland amounted to nearly PLN 4.5 billion, which ensured the company's position on the podium. Asseco has been developing intensively on foreign markets, where in 2019 it generated nearly 90 percent of its sales. In addition, in 2020 alone, the Asseco Group was joined by a dozen or so new companies that have strengthened its position on international markets. In total, the software producer has already completed 90 acquisitions on 5 continents. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Asseco Poland SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:50:03 UTC