Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Asseco Poland S.A.    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asseco Poland S A : among the leading Polish private investors abroad

11/30/2020 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asseco was ranked 3rd in the 'Largest Polish Private Investors Abroad 2020' ranking prepared by the Forbes magazine. The value of Asseco's assets located outside Poland amounted to nearly PLN 4.5 billion, which ensured the company's position on the podium. Asseco has been developing intensively on foreign markets, where in 2019 it generated nearly 90 percent of its sales. In addition, in 2020 alone, the Asseco Group was joined by a dozen or so new companies that have strengthened its position on international markets. In total, the software producer has already completed 90 acquisitions on 5 continents.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:50:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASSECO POLAND S.A.
06:51aASSECO POLAND S A : among the leading Polish private investors abroad
PU
11/24ASSECO POLAND S A : is not slowing down - very good results in all operating seg..
PU
10/20ASSECO POLAND S A : with the largest net profit in Podkarpacie
PU
10/16ASSECO POLAND S A : Development of a unified Road transport electronic services,..
PU
10/16ASSECO POLAND S A : with high foreign sales in one of the leading positions of t..
PU
09/11ASSECO POLAND S A : Amendment to the terms of the agreement on voting at the Gen..
PU
08/24ASSECO POLAND S A : Information on the estimated net result for the first half o..
PU
08/17ASSECO POLAND S A : Informacja o wysokości szacunkowego wyniku netto za I p..
PU
06/04ASSECO POLAND S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13ASSECO POLAND S.A. : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 842 M 3 170 M 3 170 M
Net income 2020 363 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
Net Debt 2020 704 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 5 511 M 1 470 M 1 476 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 494
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,77 PLN
Last Close Price 66,40 PLN
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Kozlowski Financial Director
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Brzeski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.1.81%1 470
ACCENTURE PLC18.78%158 468
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.96%135 819
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.23%110 803
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.79%75 150
INFOSYS LIMITED50.45%63 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ