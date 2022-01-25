Asseco Poland S A : among top 10 foreign investors

In 2020, Asseco invested assets worth more than PLN 5.4 billion outside Poland. This result earned the company a place in the list of "10 top investors abroad" prepared by the monthly magazine "Strefa Biznesu". The ranking includes the largest Polish private investors abroad.

In 2020, Asseco's foreign markets together accounted for nearly 90% of the Group's revenues. During this period, 15 new companies joined the Group. In total, the company has made over 110 acquisitions since 2004. Asseco companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Last year, the Group was joined by several new companies from the Israeli, American and European markets, complementing our offer with interesting products and competences. We continue to analyze our regions of interest and meet with new companies as potential acquisition targets, although due to the pandemic we are more cautious in our decision making. We are taking a close look at companies, including those with whom we have already held talks. We are checking how they cope in the current situation and how they achieve their business goals - said Marek Panek, Vice President of Asseco Poland.