  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Asseco Poland S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco Poland S A : among top 10 foreign investors

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
In 2020, Asseco invested assets worth more than PLN 5.4 billion outside Poland. This result earned the company a place in the list of "10 top investors abroad" prepared by the monthly magazine "Strefa Biznesu". The ranking includes the largest Polish private investors abroad.

In 2020, Asseco's foreign markets together accounted for nearly 90% of the Group's revenues. During this period, 15 new companies joined the Group. In total, the company has made over 110 acquisitions since 2004. Asseco companies are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), NASDAQ and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Last year, the Group was joined by several new companies from the Israeli, American and European markets, complementing our offer with interesting products and competences. We continue to analyze our regions of interest and meet with new companies as potential acquisition targets, although due to the pandemic we are more cautious in our decision making. We are taking a close look at companies, including those with whom we have already held talks. We are checking how they cope in the current situation and how they achieve their business goals - said Marek Panek, Vice President of Asseco Poland.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 002 M 3 452 M 3 452 M
Net income 2021 449 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2021 217 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 6 599 M 1 632 M 1 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 29 148
Free-Float -
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 79,50 PLN
Average target price 98,15 PLN
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Tadeusz Goral General Director
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ewa Kwiatkowska Lada Chief Compliance Officer
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.-8.04%1 632
ACCENTURE PLC-18.22%214 248
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.88%186 759
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.62%115 526
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.00%97 449
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.94%91 963