Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Asseco Poland S.A.    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asseco Poland S A : is not slowing down - very good results in all operating segments after three quarters of 2020

11/24/2020 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
After three quarters of 2020 Asseco generated PLN 8.7 billion in sales revenues, which is 13% more than in the corresponding period last year. The sales of proprietary IT products and services accounted for 80% of our revenues and amounted to PLN 7.0 billion. Consolidated operating profit amounted to PLN 853 million, which marks a 19% increase. Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased by 12% to PLN 268 million. The Group strengthened in all operating segments, where it increased both revenues and profits. After three quarters of this year, the non-IFRS operating profit exceeded PLN 1 billion and was 17% higher. In turn, non-IFRS net profit, after an increase of 12%, amounted to PLN 303 million. Thanks to a consistently implemented development strategy, the Group improved its results in all operating segments. In the Formula Systems segment, after three quarters of 2020, sales increased by 14% to 5.5 billion PLN and operating profit by 28% to PLN 446 million. The sales of the Asseco International segment increased by 9% to PLN 2.2 billion and operating profit went up by 6% to PLN 252 million. The Asseco Poland segment generated revenues of PLN 1.0 billion, which is 12% more than in the same period last year, while operating profit was 23% higher and amounted to PLN 155 million. Foreign markets represented by the Formula Systems and Asseco International segments were jointly responsible for 88% of the Group's revenues. Asseco's revenues are very well diversified by sectors. After three quarters of 2020, the general business sector accounted for 38% of total revenues, banking and finance - for 37% and public institutions - for 25%. In the third quarter of 2020 alone, the Group recorded sales revenues of PLN 2.9 billion, which marks a 7% increase. Operating profit went up by 15% and amounted to PLN 299 million, while the net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to PLN 91 million, i.e. 16% more than in Q3 2019. Asseco's consolidated order backlog for 2020 is currently worth PLN 11.3 billion and is 12% higher than in the corresponding period last year. We closed the first three quarters of 2020 with double-digit revenue and profit increases, which we consider to be a great success in times of high uncertainty associated with the pandemic worldwide. We consistently pursue a strategy of strong diversification of our business. We are developing both organically and through acquisitions. During the first 9 months of 2020, several new companies joined our Group, which will strengthen our position on international markets. The acceleration of digitization processes in companies results in increased demand for solutions in selected IT areas, which allows us to sign new contracts and build a solid backlog for the current year and subsequent quarters. However, we approach the future with moderate optimism. Due to uncertainty related to the general economic situation, we can observe caution of our business partners in undertaking new investment projects. However, I hope that we will come away unscathed from this difficult time, said Rafał Kozłowski, Vice President of the Management Board of Asseco Poland.Non-IFRS figures include adjustments for the cost of amortization of intangible assets recognized under the combination settlement (PPA), the costs of share-based payment transactions with employees (SBP), the costs and financial revenues resulting from the transactions of purchase and sales of companies (M&A) and tax effects associated with them.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:02:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASSECO POLAND S.A.
05:03aASSECO POLAND S A : is not slowing down - very good results in all operating seg..
PU
10/20ASSECO POLAND S A : with the largest net profit in Podkarpacie
PU
10/16ASSECO POLAND S A : Development of a unified Road transport electronic services,..
PU
10/16ASSECO POLAND S A : with high foreign sales in one of the leading positions of t..
PU
09/11ASSECO POLAND S A : Amendment to the terms of the agreement on voting at the Gen..
PU
08/24ASSECO POLAND S A : Information on the estimated net result for the first half o..
PU
08/17ASSECO POLAND S A : Informacja o wysokości szacunkowego wyniku netto za I p..
PU
06/04ASSECO POLAND S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13ASSECO POLAND S.A. : quaterly earnings release
03/18ASSECO POLAND S.A. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 967 M 3 176 M 3 176 M
Net income 2020 359 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net Debt 2020 628 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 4,32%
Capitalization 5 569 M 1 471 M 1 478 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 26 751
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,77 PLN
Last Close Price 67,10 PLN
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rafal Kozlowski Financial Director
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Brzeski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.5.42%1 471
ACCENTURE PLC16.92%155 984
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.02%137 661
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.41%107 007
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.45%73 782
INFOSYS LIMITED55.90%65 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ