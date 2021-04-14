Log in
Asseco Poland S.A.    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
Asseco Poland S A : Management Board's report on the operations of Asseco Group and Asseco Poland S.A. 2020

04/14/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
Asseco Group Annual report

for the year ended December 31, 2020

Present in

60 countries

28 009

highly commited employees

Order backlog*

for 2021

PLN 7 642 million

* Refers to proprietary software and services

Sales revenues

PLN 12 190 million

Net profit attributable

to the parent company's shareholders

PLN 401.9 million

PLN 5.7 billion

market capitalization

Asseco Group in 2020

non-IFRS measures (unaudited data)

Non-IFRS figures presented below have not been audited or reviewed by an independent auditor. Non-IFRS figures are not financial data in accordance with EU IFRS. Non-IFRS data are not uniformly defined or calculated by other entities, and consequently they may not be comparable to data presented by other entities, including those operating in the same sector as the Asseco Group. Such financial information should be analyzed only as additional information and not as a replacement for financial information prepared in accordance with EU IFRS. Non-IFRS data should not be assigned a higher level of significance than measures directly resulting from the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Financial and operational summary:

  • Increase in the Group's revenues by 14% to PLN 12 190 million
  • Increase in non-IFRS EBIT to PLN 1 479 million and contribution to non-IFRS net profit to PLN 454 million
  • Higher sales in all sectors and segments of the Group's activity
  • 79% revenues from the sale of proprietary software and services
  • Strong business diversification (geographical, sectoral, product)

Selected consolidated financial data for 2020 on a non-IFRS basis

For the assessment of the financial position and business development of the Asseco Group, the basic data published on a non -IFRS basis constitute an important piece of information. They are complementary to the data reported under the IFRS standard.

Non-IFRS figures include adjustments for: the cost of amortization of intangible assets recognized under the combination settlement (PPA), the costs of share-based payment transactions with employees (SBP) and the costs and financial revenues resulting from the transactions of purchase and sales of companies (M&A) and tax effects associated with them).

EBIT non-IFRS

1 478.8

+14.9%

1 204.4

+22.8%

1 048.5

Net profit non-IFRS for the shareholders

of the parent company

454.3

371.5

-1.4%

366.2

+24.1%

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

The Group's revenue structure in 2020

Revenues by sectorsRevenues by products

39%

36%

7%

General business

Banking

Third-party software

and finance

and services

PLN 4 738.6

PLN 4 407.9

PLN 854.4

million

79%

million

million

Proprietary

14%

software and

services

Hardware

25%

PLN 9 634.4

and infrastructure

Public institutions

million

PLN 1 701.5

PLN 3 043.8

million

PRESIDENT'S LETTER

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

the past year showed that it is necessary to be humble and careful in planning the future. However, I firmly believe that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has made us better equipped today to function in such extraordinary conditions. The sector in which Asseco operates has proved even more necessary at this difficult time for all. Digitization processes in companies and institutions have significantly accelerated, resulting in increased demand for IT solutions and services. However, we cannot exclude that, in a longer term, the negative impact of the pandemic on the overall economic situation in Poland and the world can translate into the whole economy, and indirectly also our business. That is why we are moderate optimists. We think positively, do our bit and count we will all come away

unscathed from this tough period.

In the face of COVID-19, the Asseco Group has taken a number of aid ventures. Asseco Poland has allocated over PLN 1 million to support the healthcare sector. In addition to this, we prepared a package of IT services "#stayhome, patient" for medical institutions, which has improved remote contact with patients and adapted the Polish National Health Fund's (NFZ) systems to the epidemic situation. We also created new e-Services for cooperative banks in the scope of, among others, the handling of PFR Financial Shield aid applications. We also carried out key activities from the point of view of the support for citizens in relation to the alignment of the Social Insurance Institution's (ZUS) IT systems to handle the Anti-Crisis Shields and the Polish Tourist Voucher. Asseco Data Systems, in partnership with Operator Chmury Krajowej (the Domestic Cloud Operator), provided a platform for education to higher schools as part of the Partnership for Universities program, free of charge. We have provided aid efforts on other markets as well. Asseco South Eastern Europe successfully deployed its product "Live" in the information center of the government of the Republic of North Macedonia, an institution that during the pandemic supports entrepreneurs and citizens on economic issues. Asseco Central Europe developed and launched the central IS COVID IT system in Slovakia to register orders for laboratory tests and test results for the virus, which has helped to significantly increase the number of people tested. The system has brought together state and private laboratories in an integrated environment, enabling mass examination of population.

In the past year, we focused on providing the best possible support to our Clients in the face of the pandemic. We consistently pursued the strategy of business diversification - at the level of countries, sectors and products. We developed our proprietary software and services that were responsible for 79% of the total sales. We grew organically as well as through acquisitions. The Asseco Group was joined by 15 new companies that added value in the form of interesting products and customers, as well as presence on new markets and segments. We continue to operate in a federation model and I am confident that this is the key to our success. Each new company joining the Group maintains

its unique nature and freedom to operate while also drawing on the opportunities offered by the affiliation with Asseco, including access to products and competencies of other companies, a common sales network or even image benefits thanks to becoming the part of a recognizable international brand.

Thanks to the consistently executed strategy and hard work of the Group's Employees, of which there are already more than 28,000, we observed double-digit result gains in 2020 and strengthened our position across all business segments and sectors. Our consolidated revenues amounted to PLN 12.2 billion, operating profit exceeded PLN 1.2 billion and net profit, after an increase of 25%, reached PLN 402 million. Our revenues are still strongly sector-diversified: general business accounted for 39% of sales, banking and finance for 36% and the public sector for 25%. Revenues from companies outside Poland accounted for 88% of the Group's total sales last year.

The 2020 results show that Asseco is not slowing down and is still developing dynamically. 2021 is a special year for us as we celebrate our 30th birthday. When in 1991 I was starting a company without yet knowing that it was one of the first IT startups in Poland, I believed that the future of computer science was software. Today Asseco is not only the largest IT company in Poland and the Central and Eastern Europe region, but primarily a global player, present in 60 countries. It would not have been possible without the great people I have met on my path. I would like to take this opportunity and thank my entire Team for many years of cooperation, intensive work and commitment. The greatest reward for the effort is the satisfaction of our Customers, whom I also would like to thank for another year of fruitful cooperation. Finally, I would like to thank you, dear Shareholders, for the trust you have given us for many years and that you are also with us during this special year.

I am presenting to you the Management Board's report on operations of Asseco Poland and the Asseco Group in 2020, which summarizes our financial and operating results as well as achievements and prospects. I wish you a pleasant reading.

Best regards,

Adam Góral,

President of the Management Board of Asseco Poland

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
