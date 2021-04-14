Asseco Poland S A : Management Board's report on the operations of Asseco Group and Asseco Poland S.A. 2020

Non-IFRS figures presented below have not been audited or reviewed by an independent auditor. Non-IFRS figures are not financial data in accordance with EU IFRS. Non-IFRS data are not uniformly defined or calculated by other entities, and consequently they may not be comparable to data presented by other entities, including those operating in the same sector as the Asseco Group. Such financial information should be analyzed only as additional information and not as a replacement for financial information prepared in accordance with EU IFRS. Non-IFRS data should not be assigned a higher level of significance than measures directly resulting from the Consolidated Financial Statements.

PRESIDENT'S LETTER

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

the past year showed that it is necessary to be humble and careful in planning the future. However, I firmly believe that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has made us better equipped today to function in such extraordinary conditions. The sector in which Asseco operates has proved even more necessary at this difficult time for all. Digitization processes in companies and institutions have significantly accelerated, resulting in increased demand for IT solutions and services. However, we cannot exclude that, in a longer term, the negative impact of the pandemic on the overall economic situation in Poland and the world can translate into the whole economy, and indirectly also our business. That is why we are moderate optimists. We think positively, do our bit and count we will all come away

unscathed from this tough period.

In the face of COVID-19, the Asseco Group has taken a number of aid ventures. Asseco Poland has allocated over PLN 1 million to support the healthcare sector. In addition to this, we prepared a package of IT services "#stayhome, patient" for medical institutions, which has improved remote contact with patients and adapted the Polish National Health Fund's (NFZ) systems to the epidemic situation. We also created new e-Services for cooperative banks in the scope of, among others, the handling of PFR Financial Shield aid applications. We also carried out key activities from the point of view of the support for citizens in relation to the alignment of the Social Insurance Institution's (ZUS) IT systems to handle the Anti-Crisis Shields and the Polish Tourist Voucher. Asseco Data Systems, in partnership with Operator Chmury Krajowej (the Domestic Cloud Operator), provided a platform for education to higher schools as part of the Partnership for Universities program, free of charge. We have provided aid efforts on other markets as well. Asseco South Eastern Europe successfully deployed its product "Live" in the information center of the government of the Republic of North Macedonia, an institution that during the pandemic supports entrepreneurs and citizens on economic issues. Asseco Central Europe developed and launched the central IS COVID IT system in Slovakia to register orders for laboratory tests and test results for the virus, which has helped to significantly increase the number of people tested. The system has brought together state and private laboratories in an integrated environment, enabling mass examination of population.

In the past year, we focused on providing the best possible support to our Clients in the face of the pandemic. We consistently pursued the strategy of business diversification - at the level of countries, sectors and products. We developed our proprietary software and services that were responsible for 79% of the total sales. We grew organically as well as through acquisitions. The Asseco Group was joined by 15 new companies that added value in the form of interesting products and customers, as well as presence on new markets and segments. We continue to operate in a federation model and I am confident that this is the key to our success. Each new company joining the Group maintains