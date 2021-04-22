Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Asseco Poland S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco Poland S A : PST acquires majority stake in Finantech

04/22/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share
Print
Asseco PST acquires majority stake in Finantech [Link]

Asseco PST has just acquired a majority stake in the equity of Finantech, a company headquartered in Porto specialized in software solutions for capital markets.

The deal involved the purchase of 76% of the equity of Finantech - Sistemas de Informação, SA, from the company's three founding shareholders (João Marta da Cruz, António Jesus Ferreira and António Silva) who will remain as managers of the company. Finantech will continue to operate in the market with its own brand and its consolidated network of partners, which include companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, Six Group, Reuters, Morningstar and Euronext, among others.

With more than 20 years of experience in creating solutions for different areas in capital markets, Finantech's history dates back to September 1994, when the company was first founded as a startup dedicated to the development of software for trading on the Stock Exchange.

For Daniel Araújo, CEO of Asseco PST, this operation is part of the strategic objectives of growth and diversification that the company has sought to implement in the last two years in the various geographies where it operates.

'This is the culmination of a negotiation process that allows us to assume a controlling position in a company that is a market leader in its area of ​​activity'.

At the base of this acquisition, explains Daniel Araújo, is the potential for cross synergies between Asseco PST and Finantech, given the great complementarity in the offer of the two companies.

'A reality that we will deepen and capitalize on from now on'.

Finantech currently has more than 90 employees and around two dozen customers in Portugal, including the five largest banking groups operating in our market. It is also present in Angola and Cape Verde, where it has 10 customers in the set of these two geographies. In 2020, it recorded a turnover of around 5 million euros.

According to João Marta da Cruz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Finantech, this transfer of the majority of the equity is also an opportunity for growth for the company:

'We are now better prepared to reinforce our customer offer, solidify our leadership in this segment and greatly benefit from the know-how and experience, national and international, of a large organization such as Asseco PST'.

Asseco PST is a reference in information systems for the banking sector, with more than 60 banks in its client portfolio. In addition to its presence in the universe of Portuguese-speaking markets, including Portugal (where it is based), Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste, it is also present in Namibia and Malta. In 2020, the company closed the year with a turnover of 37.4 million euros, employing around 420 employees.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 07:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSECO POLAND S.A.
03:22aASSECO POLAND S A  : PST acquires majority stake in Finantech
PU
04/14ASSECO POLAND S A  : Management Board's report on the operations of Asseco Group..
PU
04/07ASSECO POLAND S A  : and Chmura Krajowa create Cloud for Health
PU
04/06ASSECO POLAND S A  : Statement of Asseco Poland S.A. on non-financial informatio..
PU
03/30ASSECO POLAND S A  : Selected financial data of the Asseco Group
PU
03/30ASSECO POLAND S A  : Selected financial data of Asseco Poland S.A.
PU
03/24ASSECO POLAND S A  : Dynamic development and growing role of digitization - Asse..
PU
03/24ASSECO POLAND S A  : Fact sheet – summary of 2020
PU
03/22ASSECO POLAND S A  : Changes in the Management Board of Asseco Poland - Karolina..
PU
03/10ASSECO POLAND S A  : with the "Ethical Company" title
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 610 M 3 598 M 3 598 M
Net income 2021 405 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 316 M 83,5 M 83,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,66%
Capitalization 5 735 M 1 514 M 1 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 28 009
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,60 PLN
Last Close Price 69,10 PLN
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Brzeski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.1.47%1 514
ACCENTURE PLC11.30%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 221
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.76%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.43%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ