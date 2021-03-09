Asseco Poland S A : PST and Dell, a solid partnership in Angola

Angola continues to be a strategic market for Asseco PST, with more than two dozen customers in the country. Relationships with reference partners, such as Dell Technologies, has made it possible to leverage joint efforts to transform banking institutions' technological systems in Angola.

The strategic partnership between Asseco PST and Dell Technologies has strengthened in recent years. Together, the two companies specialising in banking software development have been working intensively on the development of new solutions. They share the same goal: to lead the digital transformation, helping banks to elevate their end-customer experience.

Similar to Asseco PST, which already has 30 years' experience in Angola, Dell has been present in this market for two decades. The American multinational, based in Texas, has spread its activity across various sectors, from oil to telecommunications, public administration and banking. At its core has always been the creation of technology that drives human progress, by providing solutions that are considered essential by its customers.

The partnership with Asseco PST, particularly active in the Angolan market, today extends from the development and sale of innovative solutions to after-sales service. An alliance all the more important given that the financial sector is being impacted by disruptive technological changes, practically forcing banks to invest in the right technology. This is, after all, the only way to be able to respond to customer needs, anticipate trends and ensure long-term competitiveness.

It was precisely based on this assumption that the two companies promoted a webinar on digital banking and financial services, especially geared to the Angolan market. Held on 19 January, with the topic 'Digitally transforming financial services', the event was attended by speakers from the two companies, several dozen banking executives and managers from Angolan financial institutions, and a virtual round table with IT managers from two banks who gave their testimony: Banco BAI and Banco BIC.

You can watch-or rewatch-the recording of this webinar by clicking here.