Asseco Poland S A : Two new projects in Digital Transformation

Asseco PST recently won contracts for two more challenging projects in the digital sector in Mozambique and Angola. This investment in the future, made by the two banks under our brand, proves the importance of digital transformation as a key element in the way financial institutions interact with their banking clients.

Amongst the most relevant projects that Asseco PST won at the end of 2020 for digital channel implementation, two warrant special mention. On the one hand, because they are banking institutions that have decided to invest heavily in innovation in a highly competitive sector. On the other hand, because they are new contracts which reveal the maturity of Asseco PST's digital channel solutions.

In Mozambique, after a lengthy negotiation process, we were chosen as the partner to implement internet banking, mobile banking and USSD services at an international financial institution with a strong presence in the African country's economy.

Meanwhile, in Angola, against other suppliers who were also in the running, our company won the implementation of a new internet banking service at a bank which has a strong spirit of social responsibility in its DNA and is committed to promoting regional development. The institution also awarded Asseco PST the provision of a new channel: mobile banking, an app for iOS and Android.

The digitalisation of banking has accelerated across the world and Africa is no exception. In the current context of the pandemic, digital channels have ceased to be complementary and have become the only possible way of interacting with customers and enabling business to be done. In this new reality, digital transformation programmes that were planned to be executed over several years now aim to be executed in months. The technological leap is therefore in sight.

Both of the projects, already in their internal development phase, show not only the confidence customers have in Asseco PST's digital channel solutions, but also represent an additional stimulus for our continued commitment to evolution and innovation.