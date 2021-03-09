Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Asseco Poland S.A.    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asseco Poland S A : Two new projects in Digital Transformation

03/09/2021 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Asseco PST recently won contracts for two more challenging projects in the digital sector in Mozambique and Angola. This investment in the future, made by the two banks under our brand, proves the importance of digital transformation as a key element in the way financial institutions interact with their banking clients.

Amongst the most relevant projects that Asseco PST won at the end of 2020 for digital channel implementation, two warrant special mention. On the one hand, because they are banking institutions that have decided to invest heavily in innovation in a highly competitive sector. On the other hand, because they are new contracts which reveal the maturity of Asseco PST's digital channel solutions.

In Mozambique, after a lengthy negotiation process, we were chosen as the partner to implement internet banking, mobile banking and USSD services at an international financial institution with a strong presence in the African country's economy.

Meanwhile, in Angola, against other suppliers who were also in the running, our company won the implementation of a new internet banking service at a bank which has a strong spirit of social responsibility in its DNA and is committed to promoting regional development. The institution also awarded Asseco PST the provision of a new channel: mobile banking, an app for iOS and Android.

The digitalisation of banking has accelerated across the world and Africa is no exception. In the current context of the pandemic, digital channels have ceased to be complementary and have become the only possible way of interacting with customers and enabling business to be done. In this new reality, digital transformation programmes that were planned to be executed over several years now aim to be executed in months. The technological leap is therefore in sight.

Both of the projects, already in their internal development phase, show not only the confidence customers have in Asseco PST's digital channel solutions, but also represent an additional stimulus for our continued commitment to evolution and innovation.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSECO POLAND S.A.
07:23aASSECO POLAND S A  : PST and Dell, a solid partnership in Angola
PU
07:09aASSECO POLAND S A  : Two new projects in Digital Transformation
PU
03/08ASSECO POLAND S A  : How changes in the law are affecting technology development..
PU
03/05ASSECO POLAND S A  : among the top companies with the best investor relations
PU
02/23ASSECO POLAND S A  : #PaperlessBusiness - another stage of the Asseco campaign
PU
02/18ASSECO POLAND S A  : the leader in software and IT services according to Bank Pe..
PU
02/15ASSECO POLAND S A  : Central Europe continues its expansion on the international..
PU
02/11ASSECO POLAND S A  : New milestone achieved on cybersecurity partnership between..
PU
01/22ASSECO POLAND S A  : 30th birthday!
PU
01/14PETER MACUS : First private 5G campus network in favour of the industrial revolu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 901 M 3 089 M 3 089 M
Net income 2020 378 M 98,1 M 98,1 M
Net Debt 2020 638 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 5 470 M 1 412 M 1 420 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 494
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 77,69 PLN
Last Close Price 65,90 PLN
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Rafal Kozlowski Financial Director
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Brzeski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.-3.23%1 412
ACCENTURE PLC-4.53%158 172
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.04%151 700
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.42%111 529
INFOSYS LIMITED6.37%77 309
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.17%77 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ