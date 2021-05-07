Log in
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
  Report
Asseco Poland S A : the winner of "The Innovators 2021"

05/07/2021 | 03:38am EDT
Asseco won the Global Finance's 'The Innovators 2021' competition for another year in a row. In this year's edition, Poland's largest IT company won the title of 'The Outstanding FinTech Innovator in Central and Eastern Europe for 2021'. Asseco was recognized for the development of Asseco Customer Intelligence (ACI) analytical system and machine learning models used in it.

The coronavirus pandemic and related market changes have left companies needing support in digitizing their business and attracting new customers who are increasingly communicating with them through digital channels. Many companies are therefore faced with the challenge of dynamically adapting their offerings to the clients' current expectations. Moreover, acquiring new customers for services and products is associated with costs seven times higher than those spent on maintaining regular customers.

The accelerated digitization of business has put companies in need of tools that will enable them to act effectively in digital channels. Our solution, Asseco Customer Intelligence, is a system that, based on the data and observation of customers' online activities (social media, websites, mobile applications), analyses the data, determines the customer profile and recommends the best offer. Hence, it supports the sales process at its every stage - says Marta Mróz-Sipiora, Product Manager, Asseco Poland.

The system uses artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) models. The implementation of these algorithms was the responsibility of the Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Lab team, which is responsible in Asseco for the development of Business Intelligence class products.

The purpose of 'The Innovators 2021' competition was to recognize the most innovative institutions and providers of services and solutions that set new trends for the financial sector.

Asseco was once again awarded by Global Finance. In previous competitions, the winning solutions were: Asseco Customer Intelligence (ACI) - Innovator for Corporate Banking, Asseco Enterprise Banking Platform - Digi Trade (Asseco EBP - Digi Trade) and Asseco Advisory Banking Platform (Asseco ABP). The company also won an award in the category of 'The Most Innovative Banks and Fintech Companies - Central & Eastern Europe' in 2020.

Global Finance magazine is published in 191 countries. Its readers are mainly people making strategic decisions in international companies and financial institutions.

For more information about Asseco Customer Intelligence, please see https://aci.asseco.com/.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 07:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
