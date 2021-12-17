Asseco Poland S A : with BITy 2021 award

Asseco won recognition from readers of the BrandsIT portal in the BITy2021 poll and took first place in the category of "Solutions for the Corporate Market". The company was awarded the Quality Certificate which confirms its market position and commitment to the development of the IT market. For 30 years, Asseco has been creating technologically advanced software for companies in key sectors of the economy. It is present in 60 countries worldwide and employs approximately 29 thousand people.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Asseco Poland SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.