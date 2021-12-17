Log in
    ACP   PLSOFTB00016

ASSECO POLAND S.A.

(ACP)
Asseco Poland S A : with BITy 2021 award

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
Asseco won recognition from readers of the BrandsIT portal in the BITy2021 poll and took first place in the category of "Solutions for the Corporate Market". The company was awarded the Quality Certificate which confirms its market position and commitment to the development of the IT market. For 30 years, Asseco has been creating technologically advanced software for companies in key sectors of the economy. It is present in 60 countries worldwide and employs approximately 29 thousand people.

Disclaimer

Asseco Poland SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 002 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
Net income 2021 431 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 217 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 7 433 M 1 816 M 1 816 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 29 148
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco Poland S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO POLAND S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 89,55 PLN
Average target price 98,15 PLN
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Tadeusz Goral Chairman-Management Board
Karolina Rzonca-Bajorek Chief Financial Officer
Jacek Jozef Duch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ewa Kwiatkowska Lada Chief Compliance Officer
Adam Noga Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO POLAND S.A.31.50%1 816
ACCENTURE PLC53.36%253 179
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.11%173 834
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.04%112 934
SNOWFLAKE INC.15.49%99 541
INFOSYS LIMITED41.07%98 711