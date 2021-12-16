Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Adds Multiusers Functionality in Mobile Application of CEC Bank in Romania

ASEE has recently added in the mobile application of CEC Bank in Romania the multiusers functionality, which allows users to access multiple user profiles, using the same device and a single instance of the application. The feature allows for administrators of companies with accounts at CEC Bank to use their app and switch easily between the company (-ies), and personal profile, by simply selecting the profile Alias from the login of the application.

The functionality allows users even selecting the same PIN for all profiles, useful in the case of accounting companies accessing multiple accounts. Even though other banks are working on similar functionalities, at present it is the only one of its kind available in the market.