Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Ziraat Participation Bank in Turkey Will Save on Inventories and Operational Expenses Thanks to ASEE Fidelity Asset and Spend Management Solution

As a member of Ziraat Finance Group, which owns Turkey's largest bank Ziraat Bank, Ziraat Participation Bank selected ASEE Fidelity to manage their assets and spending. The Bank that was recently awarded as Turkey's Most Technological Participation Bank by Nielsen Turkey is now the first participation bank to use all modules of ASEE Fidelity such as Fixed Assets and Depreciation Management, Demand and Procurement Management, Budget Control and Reals Estate and Construction Management.

With this project Ziraat Participation Bank will be able to save up to 10-20% on inventories and operational/ administrative expenses (non-personnel) and strengthen their decision support system by enabling real-time performance management of their budget.