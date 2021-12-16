Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : With Many Successful Projects Behind us, we are Grateful for Yet Another Record Year!

Message from Piotr

In the last months of the year we successfully implemented a number of projects within digital transformation of the banks, signed new contracts, developed new solutions, expanded Payten business both organically and through acquisitions. We have launched the Customer Advisory Board for Inact Fraud Monitoring and Prevention Solution to come together with the top banking customers in Turkey to listen to them more closely, understand their needs and challenges as well as to discuss the market dynamics in order to shape the product roadmap. We implemented Digital Self-Servicing application in Sberbank Banja Luka, enabling better user experience and faster transactions. In Alta Bank in Serbia, Backend Connectors were implemented to enable the use of Digital Edge solution featuring a new design of web and mobile apps and the QR functionality, with bank's current core banking system. ASEE also enabled SWIFT standards MT release for 39 banks in Serbia, BiH, Montenegro and Croatia.

In Turkey Ziraat Participation Bank selected ASEE Fidelity to manage their assets and spending. On Payten side Turkey's leading alarm and monitoring company Kale Security Systems selected Merchant Safe Unipay solution to manage their online payments. Payten's Paratika Crowd Funding Online Payment System Project has been nominated and shortlisted as the Most Innovative Project of the Year by the Payment Systems Magazine.

Payten also delivered new Diebold Nixdorf ATMs to Zagrebačka banka in Croatia and POS terminals to Credins Bank in Albania as well as 30,000 Android POS terminals to the Fleet Management Team company in Serbia and SoftPOS solution for UniCredit Bank in Czech Republic and Slovakia enabling every small and micro merchant to accept cashless payment methods. Our card processing company Chip Card provided a solution for the payment card acceptance service at the Dunav osiguranje online store, which provides the clients with safer and easier online payments option.

In the third quarter of 2021 ASEE Group grew both organically and as a result of the consolidation of the newly acquired companies. In Q4 Payten continued expansion with the acquisition of one of first Payment Gateways in Europe, WSPay.

As we are approaching the end of the year I would like to thank all employees, partners and clients for successful 2021 and wish all of us prosperous and healthy 2022.

Piotr Jeleński

ASEE & Payten CEO