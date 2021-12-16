Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Implementation of Backend Connectors for Digital Edge Omnichannel Solution for Retail Users

Recently, ASEE successfully completed the implementation of Backend Connectors for Alta Bank in Serbia. The new functionality allowed the bank to use the Digital Edge omnichannel solution with the current core banking system.

Digital Edge enables banks to improve their customer experience through the new design of web and mobile apps and the QR functionality that helps them speed up and simplify their transactions. By providing a new web and mobile solution that follows current market standards, the new functionality has made it possible for the bank to keep up with the changing needs of today's retail customers.

Despite the challenges such as meeting deadlines and new NBS specifications, the project team has managed to overcome them all and succeed in delivering the solution.