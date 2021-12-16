Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASE   PLASSEE00014

ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.

(ASE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Increased Level of User Experience in Sberbank Banja Luka Thanks to Digital Self-Servicing Application by ASEE

12/16/2021 | 05:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In November 2021, the Digital Self-Servicing application was implemented in 13 branches of Sberbank Banja Luka. Digital Self-Servicing is an application from the ASEE Digital product range designed for a fast and intuitive option of assisted self-service for retail clients in the bank branch premises to perform transactions.

By using the Digital Self-Servicing application, the bank provides existing and future clients with an increased level of user experience, enabling the client to independently perform cash, non-cash, and exchange transactions, in a simple and efficient way, while maintaining control, speed, and functionality.

Digital Self-Servicing solution includes delivery and implementation of:

  1. Digital Self-Servicing applications with the following functionalities:

- Identification of a client with an identification document or payment card

- Cash payment

- Cash withdrawal

- Cash payment with options to use the cash payment template or scan the payment slip

- Exchange transactions

- Cashless payment with options to use the template for cashless payments or order scanning

- Non-cash transfer between ownership accounts

  1. Digital Self-Servicing applications for application administration
  2. Integration with the Core banking system
  3. Integration with peripherals required for client identification

During the printing of the confirmation of the executed order, only money is exchanged with the bank teller. The bank will save on operational costs and make transactions faster, which will increase the focus of the bank on profitability and sales.

In addition, as a transitional step in the era of digital banking transformation, Digital Self-Servicing is a solution that also offers education for clients to move from long-term, manual, operational jobs available only in the bank branch to other digital channels that make banking operations available to clients at any time and from anywhere.

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 10:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
05:59aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : Implementation of Backend Connectors for Digital Edge Om..
PU
05:49aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : ASEE Adds Multiusers Functionality in Mobile Application..
PU
05:49aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : ASEE Enables SWIFT Standards MT Release for 39 Banks in ..
PU
05:49aASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : Ziraat Participation Bank in Turkey Will Save on Invento..
PU
12/06Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. acquired an unknown majority stake in BS Telecom Solut..
CI
10/28Financial results of Asseco SEE Group for Q3 2021
PU
10/28Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2021.pdf
PU
10/27Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
09/23ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S A : ASEE (Asseco SEE) acquired the companies IT Sistemi and ..
PU
09/23Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. acquired IT Sistemi.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 153 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2021 131 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net cash 2021 190 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 2 418 M 589 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 220
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,60 PLN
Average target price 48,45 PLN
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Managers and Directors
Piotr Jelenski Chairman-Management Board
Michal Nitka Chief Financial Officer
Jozef Klein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kucharski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Maciej Pawlowicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.8.37%589
ACCENTURE PLC43.68%237 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.24.72%172 875
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.20%110 405
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.05%110 372
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.32.76%98 570