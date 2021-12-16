Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Launched Inact Customer Advisory Board in Turkey

ASEE Inact Fraud Monitoring and Prevention Solution is continuously being improved following the needs of the market and the customers. ASEE now took one step further and launched the Customer Advisory Board to come together with the top banking customers to listen to them more closely, understand their needs and challenges as well as to discuss the market dynamics in order to shape the product roadmap.

The limited number of customers that are invited to the board will receive exclusive information, provide product feedback and expectations and meet the ASEE management, experts and peers in closed sessions to learn about the latest trends and discuss and propose solutions to the common issues of the market.