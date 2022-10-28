Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASE   PLASSEE00014

ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.

(ASE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03:32 2022-10-28 am EDT
41.90 PLN    0.00%
04:13aAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Joins Forces with Helius Systems in Albania
PU
10/26Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q3_2022
PU
10/26Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Sales revenues of ASEE Group in Q3 2022 up 53%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Joins Forces with Helius Systems in Albania

10/28/2022 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022-10-28
Share
Print
ASEE Joins Forces with Helius Systems in Albania

ASEE, one of the largest IT companies in South-East Europe, part of Asseco Group, continues to expand in the region and makes new strategic investment by joining forces with Helius Systems in Albania, one of the key local players on the market.

Helius Systems provides own products and solutions in the field of Postal Services Digitalization, Notary Systems and Process Automation, Micro-financing Loan Management and Accounting Systems, Core Banking Systems for retail banks, Payment Platforms and Payment Gateways, E-wallet Solutions, implemented for over 15 years on the Albanian & global markets.

ASEE and Helius will accelerate the development of existing solutions and new services dedicated to customers in Albania and scale them in the SEE region and also expand new solutions to the global market.

"Our entry into the ASEE Group is a key milestone for the company's' modernization and innovation and expanding business opportunities in Albania and in the region. It also represents a chance for the company's expansion to the global market. It is certain that ASEE Group, through its operations in 23 countries, can unlock a further diversification of our client base by expanding into new markets. Together, we can achieve better business results. On the other hand, Helius Systems, as a local leader in the field mentioned prior, will complement the ASEE product portfolio with its products, strengthen and confirm the leadership position of the ASEE in new or existing industrial verticals", said Alkid Ademi, Director of Helius Systems."

"We are very happy to welcome the strong team of Helius Systems in ASEE Group. With this Acquisition we are bringing in an interesting set of products in Notary, Banking and Payments, which we see a big potential to grow on the markets we operate. This Acquisition is also a strong indication of our interest to increase our operations, grow the team and our presence on the growing Albanian IT market. We strongly believe in the potential that IT talent of Albania which will help us grow together not only on the Albanian market but well beyond ", commented Ardian Shehu, Country Leader, ASEE Albania & Kosovo.

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
04:13aAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Joins Forces with Helius Systems in Albania
PU
10/26Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q3_2022
PU
10/26Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Sales revenues of ASEE Group in Q3 2022 up 53%
PU
10/26Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 202..
PU
10/04Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Why is ASEE a great partner for the banking industry?
PU
09/27Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Introduces Passwordless Authentication to Turkiye w..
PU
09/27Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Right Mix of Enterprise and Merchant Solutions Drives St..
PU
08/17Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q2 2022 – chan..
PU
08/17Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
08/03Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Operating profit of ASEE Group in Q2 2022 up over 20%
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 347 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 164 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
Net cash 2022 105 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 2 174 M 461 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 605
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,90 PLN
Average target price 46,40 PLN
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Managers and Directors
Piotr Jelenski Chairman-Management Board
Michal Nitka Group Head-Controlling
Jozef Klein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kucharski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Maciej Pawlowicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.-18.80%461
ACCENTURE PLC-32.74%175 691
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.54%140 349
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.83%121 849
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.71%97 581
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.27%77 661