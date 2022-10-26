Advanced search
    ASE   PLASSEE00014

ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.

(ASE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:23 2022-10-26 am EDT
43.30 PLN   +1.88%
04:48aAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2022
PU
10/04Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Why is ASEE a great partner for the banking industry?
PU
09/27Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : ASEE Introduces Passwordless Authentication to Turkiye with Keyless Cooperation
PU
Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

10/26/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022

Quarterly Report

of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022

Present in

PLN 1,080.6 million

23 countries

in sales revenues

3,698

PLN 153.4 million

highly committed

of net profit

employees

for Shareholders of

the Parent Company

Quarterly Report of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 ........................................................................

1

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ................................................................................................................................................................

5

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...............................

6

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................................................

7

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.....................................................................................

9

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................................................................................

12

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................

13

I. GENERAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................

13

II. BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................

14

2.1.

Basis for preparation................................................................................................................................................................

14

2.2.

Compliance statement .............................................................................................................................................................

15

2.3.

Functional currency, presentation currency and hyperinflation ..............................................................................................

15

2.4.

Professional judgement and estimates ....................................................................................................................................

15

2.5.

Accounting policies applied......................................................................................................................................................

16

2.6.

New standards and interpretations published but not in force yet .........................................................................................

16

2.7.

Changes in the presentation methods applied.........................................................................................................................

17

2.8.

Correction of errors..................................................................................................................................................................

17

2.9.

Changes in the comparable data..............................................................................................................................................

17

2.10.

Accounting effects of Turkey's status as a hyperinflationary economy ...................................................................................

21

III. ORGANIZATION AND CHANGES IN THE STRUCTURE OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP,

INCLUDING THE ENTITIES SUBJECT TO CONSOLIDATION ..........................................................................................

27

IV. INFORMATION ON OPERATING SEGMENTS...................................................................................................................

29

V. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS.............................................

32

5.1.

Structure of operating revenues ..............................................................................................................................................

32

5.2.

Structure of operating costs.....................................................................................................................................................

34

5.3.

Other operating income and expenses ....................................................................................................................................

37

5.4.

Financial income and expenses................................................................................................................................................

37

5.5.

Corporate income tax ..............................................................................................................................................................

38

5.6.

Earnings per share....................................................................................................................................................................

38

5.7.

Information on dividends paid out...........................................................................................................................................

39

VI. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................

39

6.1.

Property, plant and equipment................................................................................................................................................

39

6.2.

Intangible assets ......................................................................................................................................................................

40

6.3.

Right-of-use assets ...................................................................................................................................................................

40

6.4.

Goodwill...................................................................................................................................................................................

40

6.5.

Other financial assets...............................................................................................................................................................

46

6.6.

Prepayments and accrued income ...........................................................................................................................................

47

6.7.

Receivables and contract assets...............................................................................................................................................

48

6.8.

Inventories ...............................................................................................................................................................................

49

6.9.

Cash and cash equivalents .......................................................................................................................................................

50

6.10.

Lease liabilities .........................................................................................................................................................................

50

6.11.

Bank loans and borrowings ......................................................................................................................................................

51

6.12.

Other financial liabilities ..........................................................................................................................................................

52

6.13.

Trade payables, state budget liabilities and other liabilities ....................................................................................................

54

6.14.

Provisions.................................................................................................................................................................................

55

6.15.

Accruals....................................................................................................................................................................................

55

6.16.

Related party transactions .......................................................................................................................................................

55

VII. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .....................................................

57

7.1.

Cash flows - operating activities ..............................................................................................................................................

57

7.2.

Cash flows - investing activities ...............................................................................................................................................

57

7.3.

Cash flows - financing activities...............................................................................................................................................

57

VIII.

OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ........................................................................................................................

59

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)

3

8.1.

Off-balance-sheet liabilities .....................................................................................................................................................

59

8.2.

Seasonal and cyclical business .................................................................................................................................................

60

8.3.

Employment.............................................................................................................................................................................

60

8.4.

Significant events after the reporting period ...........................................................................................................................

60

8.5.

Significant events related to prior years ..................................................................................................................................

61

SUMMARY AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR

THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 ............................................................................................

62

I. FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022.........

63

II. FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS

ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 /CUMULATIVE/..................................................................................................................

66

III. ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RATIOS...................................................................................................................................

69

IV. STRUCTURE OF THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ....................................................................................................

71

V. INFORMATION ON GEOGRAPHICAL STRUCTURE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS ..............................................................

71

VI. NON-RECURRING EVENTS WITH IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE .......................................................

72

VII. GOVERNING BODIES OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. ............................................................................

73

VIII.

SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. .............................................

73

IX. OTHER INFORMATION ......................................................................................................................................................

74

9.1

Issuance, redemption and repayment of non-equity and equity securities .............................................................................

74

9.2

Changes in the organizational structure of the Issuer's Group ................................................................................................

74

9.3

Information on significant judicial proceedings .......................................................................................................................

74

9.4

Related party transactions .......................................................................................................................................................

74

9.5

Bank loans, borrowings, sureties, guarantees and off-balance-sheet liabilities .......................................................................

74

9.6

Changes in the Group management policies............................................................................................................................

74

9.7 Agreements concluded by the Group and Company with its management personnel providing for payment of

compensations if such persons resign or are dismissed from their positions ..........................................................................

74

9.8 Information on the agreements known to the Issuer which may result in future changes of the equity interests held by the

existing shareholders and bondholders ...................................................................................................................................

75

9.9

Opinion on feasibility of the Management's financial forecasts for 2022 ................................................................................

75

9.10

Information on monitoring of employee stock option plans....................................................................................................

75

9.11

Factors which in the Management's opinion will affect the Group's financial performance at least in the next quarter........

75

9.12

Other factors significant for the assessment of human resources, assets and financial position ............................................

76

INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. FOR THE PERIOD

OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022...................................................................................................................

77

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ..............................................................................................................................................................

78

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME .....................................................

79

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ..........................................................................................................

80

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...........................................................................................................

82

INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. ........................................................

83

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)

4

Financial Highlights

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

9 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

2022

2021

PLN'000

PLN'000

EUR'000

EUR'000

Operating revenues

1,080,586

790,061

230,499

173,316

Operating profit

155,151

127,413

33,095

27,951

Pre-tax profit

187,125

128,695

39,916

28,232

Net profit for the reporting period

158,199

105,602

33,745

23,166

Net profit attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

153,364

102,226

32,714

22,425

Company

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

156,733

142,552

33,433

31,272

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(72,284)

(77,342)

(15,419)

(16,967)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(76,657)

(84,654)

(16,352)

(18,571)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

244,250

229,761

50,156

49,955

(comparable data as at 31 December 2021)

Basic earnings per ordinary share for the reporting

period attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

2.96

1.97

0.63

0.43

Company (in PLN/EUR)

Diluted earnings per ordinary share for the reporting

period attributable to Shareholders of the Parent

2.96

1.97

0.63

0.43

Company (in PLN/EUR)

The selected financial data disclosed in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been translated into euros (EUR) in the following way:

  • Items of the consolidated statement of profit and loss and consolidated statement of cash flows have been translated into EUR at the arithmetic average of mid exchange rates as published by the National Bank of Poland and in effect on the last day of each month. These exchange rates were as follows:
    o for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 September 2022: EUR 1 = PLN 4.6880
    o for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021: EUR 1 = PLN 4.5585
  • The Group's cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the reporting period and the comparable period of the previous year have been translated into EUR at the mid exchange rates as published by the National Bank of Poland. These exchange rates were as follows:
    o exchange rate effective on 30 September 2022: EUR 1 = PLN 4.8698
    o exchange rate effective on 31 December 2021: EUR 1 = PLN 4.5994

In this report, all figures are presented in thousands of Polish zlotys (PLN), unless stated otherwise.

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 347 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 164 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net cash 2022 105 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 2 206 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 3 605
Free-Float 49,1%
