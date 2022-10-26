Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

|
Quarterly Report of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group
for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE
GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 ........................................................................
1
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ................................................................................................................................................................
5
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...............................
6
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................................................
7
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.....................................................................................
9
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................................................................................
12
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................
13
I. GENERAL INFORMATION .................................................................................................................................................
13
II. BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................
14
2.1.
Basis for preparation................................................................................................................................................................
14
2.2.
Compliance statement .............................................................................................................................................................
15
2.3.
Functional currency, presentation currency and hyperinflation ..............................................................................................
15
2.4.
Professional judgement and estimates ....................................................................................................................................
15
2.5.
Accounting policies applied......................................................................................................................................................
16
2.6.
New standards and interpretations published but not in force yet .........................................................................................
16
2.7.
Changes in the presentation methods applied.........................................................................................................................
17
2.8.
Correction of errors..................................................................................................................................................................
17
2.9.
Changes in the comparable data..............................................................................................................................................
17
2.10.
Accounting effects of Turkey's status as a hyperinflationary economy ...................................................................................
21
III. ORGANIZATION AND CHANGES IN THE STRUCTURE OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP,
INCLUDING THE ENTITIES SUBJECT TO CONSOLIDATION ..........................................................................................
27
IV. INFORMATION ON OPERATING SEGMENTS...................................................................................................................
29
V. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS.............................................
32
5.1.
Structure of operating revenues ..............................................................................................................................................
32
5.2.
Structure of operating costs.....................................................................................................................................................
34
5.3.
Other operating income and expenses ....................................................................................................................................
37
5.4.
Financial income and expenses................................................................................................................................................
37
5.5.
Corporate income tax ..............................................................................................................................................................
38
5.6.
Earnings per share....................................................................................................................................................................
38
5.7.
Information on dividends paid out...........................................................................................................................................
39
VI. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................
39
6.1.
Property, plant and equipment................................................................................................................................................
39
6.2.
Intangible assets ......................................................................................................................................................................
40
6.3.
Right-of-use assets ...................................................................................................................................................................
40
6.4.
Goodwill...................................................................................................................................................................................
40
6.5.
Other financial assets...............................................................................................................................................................
46
6.6.
Prepayments and accrued income ...........................................................................................................................................
47
6.7.
Receivables and contract assets...............................................................................................................................................
48
6.8.
Inventories ...............................................................................................................................................................................
49
6.9.
Cash and cash equivalents .......................................................................................................................................................
50
6.10.
Lease liabilities .........................................................................................................................................................................
50
6.11.
Bank loans and borrowings ......................................................................................................................................................
51
6.12.
Other financial liabilities ..........................................................................................................................................................
52
6.13.
Trade payables, state budget liabilities and other liabilities ....................................................................................................
54
6.14.
Provisions.................................................................................................................................................................................
55
6.15.
Accruals....................................................................................................................................................................................
55
6.16.
Related party transactions .......................................................................................................................................................
55
VII. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .....................................................
57
7.1.
Cash flows - operating activities ..............................................................................................................................................
57
7.2.
Cash flows - investing activities ...............................................................................................................................................
57
7.3.
Cash flows - financing activities...............................................................................................................................................
57
VIII.
OTHER EXPLANATORY NOTES ........................................................................................................................
59
Asseco South Eastern Europe Group
Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)
3