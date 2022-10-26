Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Consolidated Quarterly Report for the 3rd Quarter of 2022

for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of Asseco South Eastern Europe Group for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022

Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)

VII. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .....................................................

Trade payables, state budget liabilities and other liabilities ....................................................................................................

Other financial liabilities ..........................................................................................................................................................

Other financial assets...............................................................................................................................................................

VI. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ........................................

Information on dividends paid out...........................................................................................................................................

Financial income and expenses................................................................................................................................................

Other operating income and expenses ....................................................................................................................................

V. EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS.............................................

INCLUDING THE ENTITIES SUBJECT TO CONSOLIDATION ..........................................................................................

III. ORGANIZATION AND CHANGES IN THE STRUCTURE OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP,

Accounting effects of Turkey's status as a hyperinflationary economy ...................................................................................

Changes in the comparable data..............................................................................................................................................

Changes in the presentation methods applied.........................................................................................................................

New standards and interpretations published but not in force yet .........................................................................................

II. BASIS FOR THE PREPARATION OF INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.....................................................................................

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ....................................................................................

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...............................

GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 ........................................................................

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE

8.1. Off-balance-sheet liabilities ..................................................................................................................................................... 59 8.2. Seasonal and cyclical business ................................................................................................................................................. 60 8.3. Employment............................................................................................................................................................................. 60 8.4. Significant events after the reporting period ........................................................................................................................... 60 8.5. Significant events related to prior years .................................................................................................................................. 61 SUMMARY AND ANALYSIS OF THE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 ............................................................................................ 62 I. FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022......... 63 II. FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE GROUP FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 /CUMULATIVE/.................................................................................................................. 66 III. ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL RATIOS................................................................................................................................... 69 IV. STRUCTURE OF THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................... 71 V. INFORMATION ON GEOGRAPHICAL STRUCTURE OF FINANCIAL RESULTS .............................................................. 71 VI. NON-RECURRING EVENTS WITH IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE ....................................................... 72 VII. GOVERNING BODIES OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. ............................................................................ 73 VIII. SHAREHOLDERS STRUCTURE OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. ............................................. 73 IX. OTHER INFORMATION ...................................................................................................................................................... 74 9.1 Issuance, redemption and repayment of non-equity and equity securities ............................................................................. 74 9.2 Changes in the organizational structure of the Issuer's Group ................................................................................................ 74 9.3 Information on significant judicial proceedings ....................................................................................................................... 74 9.4 Related party transactions ....................................................................................................................................................... 74 9.5 Bank loans, borrowings, sureties, guarantees and off-balance-sheet liabilities ....................................................................... 74 9.6 Changes in the Group management policies............................................................................................................................ 74

9.7 Agreements concluded by the Group and Company with its management personnel providing for payment of

compensations if such persons resign or are dismissed from their positions .......................................................................... 74

9.8 Information on the agreements known to the Issuer which may result in future changes of the equity interests held by the

existing shareholders and bondholders ................................................................................................................................... 75 9.9 Opinion on feasibility of the Management's financial forecasts for 2022 ................................................................................ 75 9.10 Information on monitoring of employee stock option plans.................................................................................................... 75 9.11 Factors which in the Management's opinion will affect the Group's financial performance at least in the next quarter........ 75 9.12 Other factors significant for the assessment of human resources, assets and financial position ............................................ 76 INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. FOR THE PERIOD OF 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022................................................................................................................... 77 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS .............................................................................................................................................................. 78 INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ..................................................... 79 INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .......................................................................................................... 80 INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ........................................................................................................... 82 INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A. ........................................................ 83

Asseco South Eastern Europe Group

Quarterly Report for the period of 9 months ended 30 September 2022 (in thousands of PLN)

