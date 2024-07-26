Q2'24 - Highlights

• Very strong Payment as main contributor to EBIT growth YoY. Growth driven by eCommerce and Processing as well as direct to merchant IPD and ECR networks

• Q2 still good (flat YoY) in Banking Solutions thanks to multichannel solutions, which compensated slowdown in core banking. Slowdown in H2 might be smaller then previously expected

• Dedicated Solutions highly affected by one-off*) effects

• Slow but visible turnaround in contracting pace in Dedicated Solutions (backlog)

• Material negative impact of strong PLN vs EUR (7% for H1) on results in PLN

• Q2 transactions: 540m (+26%) eCommerce transactions, 73m (+38%) IPD transactions, 123m (+18%) physical transactions processed

*) results affected by one-offs: revenues reversal on telco project and write-off of assets in the amount 2.3mE