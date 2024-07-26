Estimated financial results for Q2.2024 And Business Update
25th July, 2024
ALL FIGURES FOR Q2, H1 2024 IN THIS PRESENTATION ARE ESTIMATES NOT REVIEWED BY AUDITOR OFFICIAL RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 2ND AUG 2024
Q2'24 - Highlights
• Very strong Payment as main contributor to EBIT growth YoY. Growth driven by eCommerce and Processing as well as direct to merchant IPD and ECR networks
• Q2 still good (flat YoY) in Banking Solutions thanks to multichannel solutions, which compensated slowdown in core banking. Slowdown in H2 might be smaller then previously expected
• Dedicated Solutions highly affected by one-off*) effects
• Slow but visible turnaround in contracting pace in Dedicated Solutions (backlog)
• Material negative impact of strong PLN vs EUR (7% for H1) on results in PLN
• Q2 transactions: 540m (+26%) eCommerce transactions, 73m (+38%) IPD transactions, 123m (+18%) physical transactions processed
*) results affected by one-offs: revenues reversal on telco project and write-off of assets in the amount 2.3mE
Q2'24 - ASEE best deals
Banking solutions:
- Priority API domains implementation project for bank in Serbia
•
Tezauri Basel III implementation for the bank in Serbia
•
BaPo core system, AML and Tezauri Basel III
implementation for a bank in B&H
- Digital Origination implementation for a leasing part of a bank in Bulgaria
- Instant Payment Solution for a bank in Croatia
Dedicated solutions:
- LIVE Contact center implementation in a large bank in B&H and in a ministry in Serbia
- Documenta DMS solution implementation for management of public procurement activities for a bank in Romania
- Dynatrace subscriptions for various clients in Turkie including central bank, healthcare, public, technology companies
Q2'24 - Payten best deals
E-Commerce & Processing:
- Processing and Service provisioning for client in Malta
- Processing payment card transactions, ATM acquiring, and related payment processing services for banks and financial institutions in Croatia
- Infoterminal outsourcing service for Payment kiosks in Macedonia
- Payment Gateway PF integration for software company and travel company
- Payment via QR at physical POS solution for bank in Turkey
- Payment Gateway project with card storage for technology company and at mobile app company
- Nestpay, New Visa Secure Fields solution for bank in Turkey
- Nestpay, Pay by link solution for bank in Turkey
- Nestpay implementation for large payment facilitator
- Fintech Suite, PF integration for a new payment facilitator owner by bank in Turkey
- Fintech Suite, PF SaaS project for a new payment facilitator in Turkey
- Paratika Virtual POS integration for largest agriculture and healthcare company and online wholesale company
Q2'24 - Payten best deals
ATM and POS related services:
- Counter machines delivery for bank in North Macedonia
- Extension of ATM maintenance contract with cassettes outsourcing and security delivery for bank in Croatia
- ATM upgrade for bank in Croatia
- ATM delivery for bank in Serbia
- ATM delivery for bank in Romania
- ATM delivery for two banks in B&H
- POS outsourcing and Soft POS for bank in North Macedonia
- POS terminals delivery for bank in Albania
- Soft POS SaaS, ATM recyclers delivery and POS terminals delivery for bank in Croatia
IPD and ECR:
- Instore Payments (IPD) solution for two retail chains in Croatia
Q2 2024 results
Q2'24 - Excluding write-offs close to Q2'23
mEUR
mPLN
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
% Diff
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
% Diff
no hyper.
no hyper.
no hyper.
no hyper.
Revenue
92.4
82.9
91.0
86.2
+5%
397.6
375.5
391.3
390.8
+0%
EBITDA
15.6
16.6
15.3
*
17.3
-11%
67.2
75.2
65.7
78.3
-16%
EBIT
10.1
11.9
9.9
*
12.5
-21%
43.2
53.8
42.6
56.8
-25%
NPAT
9.3
10.8
7.9
*
11.4
-31%
40.1
48.9
34.1
52.0
-34%
EBITDA %
16.9%
20.0%
16.8%
20.0%
16.9%
20.0%
16.8%
20.0%
EBIT %
10.9%
14.3%
10.9%
14.5%
10.9%
14.3%
10.9%
14.5%
EBIT non-IFRS
11.1
13.1
11.1
13.1
-15%
47.6
59.3
47.6
59.3
-20%
NPAT non-IFRS
8.8
11.6
8.8
11.6
-24%
37.7
52.7
37.7
52.7
-28%
- Excluding write-offs: EBITDA: 17.6 | EBIT 12.2 | NPAT 9.9 Acquisitions effect - Rev: 2.9 | EBIT: 0.5 | EBITDA: 0.9
No hyper. - excluding hyperinflation accounting, no hyper. finance activity YoY -0.9 (biggest impact FX -0.7, NCI dividends -0.3)
Q2'24 - Payment growth leveled by DS decline
mEUR Payment Solutions Non-PaymentBanking Solutions Dedicated Solutions*) ASEE Group TTL
Revenue
EBITDA
EBIT
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Diff
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Diff
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Diff
46.4
42.7
+3.7
11.8
9.9
+1.9
8.4
6.7
+1.7
44.5
43.5
+1.0
3.4
7.4
-3.9
1.5
5.9
-4.3
17.0
17.2
-0.2
4.7
4.6
+0.1
3.9
3.9
+0.0
27.5
26.3
+1.2
-1.2
2.8
-4.0
-2.4
2.0
-4.4
91.0
86.2
+4.7
15.3
17.3
-2.0
9.9
12.5
-2.6
Revenue per BUs Q2 2024
Profitability per BU
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
23%
23%
Dedicated
18%
16%
Solutions
30% (31%)
Payment
7%
Solutions
Banking
51% (50%)
Solutions
BAN KIN G SOLU TIONS PAY MEN T SOLU TIONS DEDIC ATED SOLU TIONS
19% (20%)
-9%
*)
*) results affected by revenues reversal on telco project and write-off of assets in the amount 2.3mE
9
Q2'24 - Change in contribution by business lines, big increase of share of eComm and merchant business
EBIT per BUs Q2 2024
Revenue
mEUR
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Diff
ECR + IPD
4.7
3.7
+1.0
eComm. + Proc.
12.4
8.6
+3.8
ATM (incl. IAD)
12.7
9.1
+3.6
POS
16.6
21.3
-4.7
Payment
46.4
42.7
+3.7
eCommerce
13% (13%)
Processing
POS3%19%(4%)ECR + IPD
(44%)
15% (12%)
ATM
POS
29% (31%)
55%ATM(52%)(incl. IAD)
17%**(13%)
eComm. + Proc.
48% (31%)
10
