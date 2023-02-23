Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q4 & FY2022
02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
Financial Results for 2022 And Business Update
February 23rd, 2023
4Q/22: Highlights
Strong fourth quarter showing 18% YoY EBIT growth driven by Dedicated Solutions and Payment
Dedicated Solutions growth in ITS - Intelligent Transport Systems continued (highways, tunnels, smartcity) and BPM solutions
Very strong quarter for traditionalPOS and ATM related services thanks to deliveries and related services
Visible in Turkeyfading annual (beginning of the year) indexation TL effect due to FX and cost growth
High license base effecton revenues and profit in Banking
Q4 2022 ASEE Best Deals.
Banking Business Unit
Implementation of ASEE Core Banking system with 12 new functionalities complemented with 9 completely new solutions, for a bank in Serbia
Operational merger of a 2 banks in Serbia, including 10 new modules, along with migration services
Merger project of Credit Agricole with Raiffeisen Bank in Serbia, consisting of core banking solution implementation and data migration.
Migration services for a bank in Serbia
Digital Origination for ALTA Banka in Serbia
Digital Edge Mobile for Retail and SMEon Service center for a bank in BIH
Redesign Mobile Bankingfor a bank in Romania
Digital Lending. Development of new core-banking APIs for a bank in Romania
AbSolut core banking adaptation to Regisfor a bank in Romania
Dedicated solutions
Replacing the old DMS system with ABCfor the transmission utility company in Serbia
Integration of the ABC eOffice with eDelivery systemfor a Ministry of Finance and Pension and Disability and Insurance Fund in Republic of Serbia, enabling fully digital exchange of documents between the above entities and state authorities and citizens
Modification of the central databaseof transferred numbers for Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services in Serbia.
Implementation of the ABC eArchive solutionfor The Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of the Republic of Serbia
Implementation of Vulnerability Management solutions- Nessus for a bank in Serbia
Documenta DMS software implementationfor a Bank in Moldovia
Scan from Home.
•LIVE Contact Centerimplementation for a new bank in Bosnia & Herzegovina
LIVE Contact Centerimplementation of additional communication channels for a leading utility company in Croatia
Dedicated solutions
checks and promissory notes for the Bank's clients for a bank in Romania
•Digital Signature integration with CertSIGN
•Dynatrace Application Performance Management projectsat a large size insurance company, at 2 large size banks, at a large size telecommunication company, and couple of large public and private institutions and companies; at a large size airport operation and ground services firm, at an organization monitoring individual retirement companies at astate-ownedIT institution, at a medium size IT solutions company, at a medium size payment facilitator, at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye.
Application that allows electronic processing of
Q4 2022 ASEE Best Deals.
Banking Business Unit
Multifactor Authentication Solution - SxS/mTokenfor a bank in Italy
Multifactor Authentication Solution - SxS Upgradefor a bank in Bulgaria
App Protector - Solution for mobile application securityfor 2 banks in Croatia - implementation and licenses
PKI VAS for one of the largest banks and also financial institution in Croatia
InACT Anti-Fraud Hub projects at a large size Canadian bank, at a large sizestate-ownedparticipation bank, at a large sizestate-ownedbank
