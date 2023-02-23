Advanced search
    ASE   PLASSEE00014

ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.

(ASE)
  Report
2023-02-23
48.40 PLN   +1.89%
01:17pAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q4 & FY2022
PU
07:33aAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : SEE - Annual Report Standalone Q4 2022
PU
07:33aAsseco South Eastern Europe S A : Group Asseco SEE - Annual Report Consolidated Q4 2022
PU
Asseco South Eastern Europe S A : Financial results of ASEE Group for Q4 & FY2022

02/23/2023 | 01:17pm EST
Financial Results for 2022 And Business Update

February 23rd, 2023

4Q/22: Highlights

  • Strong fourth quarter showing 18% YoY EBIT growth driven by Dedicated Solutions and Payment
  • Dedicated Solutions growth in ITS - Intelligent Transport Systems continued (highways, tunnels, smartcity) and BPM solutions
  • Very strong quarter for traditional POS and ATM related services thanks to deliveries and related services
  • Visible in Turkey fading annual (beginning of the year) indexation TL effect due to FX and cost growth
  • High license base effect on revenues and profit in Banking

3

Q4 2022 ASEE Best Deals.

Banking Business Unit

  • Implementation of ASEE Core Banking system with 12 new functionalities complemented with 9 completely new solutions, for a bank in Serbia
  • Operational merger of a 2 banks in Serbia, including 10 new modules, along with migration services
  • Merger project of Credit Agricole with Raiffeisen Bank in Serbia, consisting of core banking solution implementation and data migration.
  • Migration services for a bank in Serbia
  • Digital Origination for ALTA Banka in Serbia
  • Digital Edge Mobile for Retail and SME on Service center for a bank in BIH
  • Redesign Mobile Banking for a bank in Romania
  • Digital Lending. Development of new core-banking APIs for a bank in Romania
  • AbSolut core banking adaptation to Regis for a bank in Romania

Dedicated solutions

  • Replacing the old DMS system with ABC for the transmission utility company in Serbia
  • Integration of the ABC eOffice with eDelivery system for a Ministry of Finance and Pension and Disability and Insurance Fund in Republic of Serbia, enabling fully digital exchange of documents between the above entities and state authorities and citizens
  • Modification of the central database of transferred numbers for Regulatory Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services in Serbia.
  • Implementation of the ABC eArchive solution for The Pension and Disability Insurance Fund of the Republic of Serbia
  • Implementation of Vulnerability Management solutions - Nessus for a bank in Serbia
  • Documenta DMS software implementation for a Bank in Moldovia

4

Scan from Home.
LIVE Contact Center implementation for a new bank in Bosnia & Herzegovina
LIVE Contact Center implementation of additional communication channels for a leading utility company in Croatia
Dedicated solutions
checks and promissory notes for the Bank's clients for a bank in Romania
Digital Signature integration with CertSIGN
Dynatrace Application Performance Management projects at a large size insurance company, at 2 large size banks, at a large size telecommunication company, and couple of large public and private institutions and companies; at a large size airport operation and ground services firm, at an organization monitoring individual retirement companies at a state-ownedIT institution, at a medium size IT solutions company, at a medium size payment facilitator, at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye.
Application that allows electronic processing of

Q4 2022 ASEE Best Deals.

Banking Business Unit

  • Multifactor Authentication Solution - SxS/mToken for a bank in Italy
  • Multifactor Authentication Solution - SxS Upgrade for a bank in Bulgaria
  • App Protector - Solution for mobile application security for 2 banks in Croatia - implementation and licenses
  • PKI VAS for one of the largest banks and also financial institution in Croatia
  • InACT Anti-Fraud Hub projects at a large size Canadian bank, at a large size state-ownedparticipation bank, at a large size state-ownedbank

5

Disclaimer

Asseco South Eastern Europe SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 18:16:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 513 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 137 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 2 465 M 552 M 552 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 698
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 47,50 PLN
Average target price 51,25 PLN
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Managers and Directors
Piotr Jelenski Chairman-Management Board
Michal Nitka Group Head-Controlling
Jozef Klein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Kucharski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Adam Maciej Pawlowicz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSECO SOUTH EASTERN EUROPE S.A.9.20%552
ACCENTURE PLC1.05%169 797
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.45%150 289
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.04%118 413
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.67%92 371
INFOSYS LIMITED3.55%77 629