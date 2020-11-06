Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Assembly Biosciences, Inc.    ASMB

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ASMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:30pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced a grant of stock options to a new employee to purchase 6,520 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $14.75 per share, the closing price of Assembly’s common stock on November 2, 2020. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to the new employee to accept the Company’s offer of employment.

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are, in all cases, subject to the new employee’s continued service with Assembly through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreement evidencing the stock options. The new employee is not an executive officer.

The stock options were granted outside of Assembly’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Assembly’s 2020 Inducement Award Plan. The stock option award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Assembly’s Board of Directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to entering into employment with Assembly in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP banking and production, and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts
Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
lglaser@assemblybio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:32pASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
AQ
04:30pAssembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
GL
11/05ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
11/05ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
11/05ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business..
AQ
11/05ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Provides Update on the Ongoing Phase 2 Extension Study of..
AQ
11/05Assembly Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Busines..
GL
11/05Assembly Biosciences Provides Update on the Ongoing Phase 2 Extension Study o..
GL
11/02ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Assembly Biosciences' Hep..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -69,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 522 M 522 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 39,6x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,25 $
Last Close Price 15,90 $
Spread / Highest target 365%
Spread / Average Target 210%
Spread / Lowest Target 88,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. McHutchison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Ringo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. Russo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven J. Knox Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Luisa M. Stamm Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.-22.29%524
MERCK KGAA29.28%70 054
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD109.55%21 026
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.8.98%14 521
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.73.21%6 943
YUHAN CORPORATION37.00%3 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group