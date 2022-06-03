Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Assembly Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASMB   US0453961080

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ASMB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:57:37 pm EDT
2.040 USD   +4.62%
04:05pAssembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05/27ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/03/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative, investigational therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and other viral diseases, today announced a grant of stock options to one new employee to purchase 16,000 shares of Assembly Bio common stock with an exercise price of $1.87 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio’s common stock on June 1, 2022. The stock options were granted as a material inducement to a new employee to accept Assembly Bio’s offer of employment.

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are subject to the new employee’s continued service with Assembly Bio through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreement evidencing the stock options. The new employee is not an executive officer.

The stock options were granted outside of Assembly Bio’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Assembly Bio’s 2017 Inducement Award Plan. The stock option award was approved by the Compensation Committee of Assembly Bio’s Board of Directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to entering into employment with Assembly Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 296 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral investigational core inhibitors, Assembly Bio’s approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio’s strategy includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitor drug candidates, proof-of-concept combination studies for HBV cure and research programs focused on the discovery of additional novel antiviral mechanisms for HBV and other viral diseases. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contact
Shannon Ryan
SVP, Investor Relations, Corporate Affairs and Alliance Management
(415) 738-2992
sryan@assemblybio.com


All news about ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:05pAssembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05/27ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Arti..
AQ
05/24ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Terminates Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Antio..
CI
05/12ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/12Earnings Flash (ASMB) ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES Posts Q1 Loss $-0.48
MT
05/12Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/12ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
GL
04/01Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94,0 M 94,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,95 $
Average target price 9,30 $
Spread / Average Target 377%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John G. McHutchison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Samar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William R. Ringo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Luisa M. Stamm Chief Medical Officer
Jason A. Okazaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.-16.31%94
MERCK KGAA-23.00%81 527
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-12.15%11 401
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-13.48%5 295
YUHAN CORPORATION-4.03%3 260
INDIVIOR PLC29.11%2 924