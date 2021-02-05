Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Log in
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 38,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with an exercise price of $5.79 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio’s common stock on February 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company’s offers of employment.

The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining three-fourths vesting in approximately equal monthly installments. The stock options are, in all cases, subject to the new employees’ continued service with Assembly Bio through the applicable vesting dates and to acceleration upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the award agreements evidencing the stock options. None of the new employees are executive officers.

The stock options were granted outside of Assembly Bio’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Assembly Bio’s 2020 Inducement Award Plan. The stock option awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Assembly Bio’s Board of Directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to entering into employment with Assembly Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV). The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients.

For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

Contacts
Assembly Bio
Lauren Glaser
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(415) 521-3828
lglaser@assemblybio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 82,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -53,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 88,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John G. McHutchison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Ringo Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas J. Russo Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven J. Knox Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Luisa M. Stamm Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.1.16%202
MERCK KGAA1.50%74 173
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD28.78%31 415
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.13.72%15 412
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.23.45%8 414
YUHAN CORPORATION-11.72%3 813
