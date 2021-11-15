Log in
    ASMB   US0453961080

ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(ASMB)
HBV pgRNA and DNA both rebound immediately following discontinuation of the core inhibitor vebicorvir despite continued NrtI treatment in patients with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B virus infection: findings from a phase 2 open-label study

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
HBV pgRNA and DNA both rebound immediately following discontinuation of the core inhibitor vebicorvir despite continued NrtI treatment in patients with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B virus infection: findings from a phase 2 open-label study

Man-Fung Yuen1, Xiaoli Ma2, Tarek I Hassanein3, Paul Yien Kwo4, Julie Ma5, Lewyn Li5, Katie Kitrinos5, Steven J Knox5, Luisa M Stamm5, Ho Bae6, Mark S Sulkowski7, Magdy Elkhashab8, Kosh Agarwal9

1Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong; 2Office of Xiaoli Ma, Philadelphia, PA, USA; 3Southern California Research Center, Coronado, CA, USA; 4Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA; 5Assembly Biosciences, Inc, South San Francisco, CA, USA; 6St. Vincent Medical Center, Asian Pacific Liver Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 7Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA; 8Toronto Liver Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada; 9Institute of Liver Studies, King's College Hospital, London, UK

Presented at the Liver Meeting 2021 (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases), November 12-15, 2021

©2021 ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc

  • Professor Yuen is the Chair & Deputy Head of the Department of Medicine and the Chief of Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at the University of Hong Kong
  • His current research interests include
    • Novel antiviral and immunomodulatory agents for HBV
    • Treatment effects on HBV DNA-host integration
    • Development of emerging biomarkers for overt and occult HBV infection
    • Disease interaction between HBV and NAFLD

HBV, hepatitis B virus; NAFLD, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Disclosures

  • Man-FungYuen reports being an advisor/consultant for-and/or having received grant/research support from-AbbVie, Aligos Therapeutics, Antios Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Biosciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clear B Therapeutics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Finch Therapeutics, Fujirebio, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Janssen, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Roche, Silverback Therapeutics, Springbank Pharmaceuticals, and Sysmex Corporation

Background

  • Chronic HBV infection is a significant global public health problem
    • Worldwide, an estimated 250 million people are chronically infected with HBV, and approximately 887,000 people die each year due to cirrhosis and HCC associated with chronic HBV infection1-4
  • For most patients, NrtIs are effective in reducing HBV DNA and are well tolerated, but treatment duration is indefinite5
    • Persistent, detectable HBV DNA and pgRNA in patients on chronic NrtI treatment are associated with development of HCC6
  • Novel combination approaches incorporating agents with complementary mechanisms of action are expected to be required to further suppress viral replication and establish finite-duration regimens
  • In Phase 2, 24-week randomized and long-term,open-label studies, treatment with vebicorvir (VBR)+NrtI demonstrated greater HBV DNA and pgRNA suppression than placebo (PBO)+NrtI in patients with chronic HBV infection 8-12
  • The aim of this analysis was to describe changes in HBV DNA and pgRNA following discontinuation of vebicorvir with continuing NrtI therapy

1. Lampertico et al. J Hepatol. 2017; 67:370-98. 2. WHO Global Hepatitis Report. 2017. 3. El-Serag HB et al. Gastroenterology. 2012;142:1264-73. 4. Colvin HM & Mitchell AE. National Academies Press 2010. 5. Seto WK et al. Lancet. 2018; 392: 213-24. 6. Mak et al. J Gastroenterol. 2021; 56:479-88. 7. Jacobson IM et al. Poster presentation at AASLD: Nov 13-16, 2020. 8. Fung S et al. Poster presentation at EASL: Aug 27-29, 2020. 9. Yuen MF, et al. Poster presentation at EASL: Aug 27-29, 2020. 10. Sulkowski MS et al. Poster presentation at: AASLD: Nov 8-12, 2019. 11. Ma X et al. Oral presentation at: EASL: April 10-14, 2019. 12. Agarwal K et al. Poster presentation at EASL: June 23-26, 2020.

HBV, hepatitis B virus; HCC, hepatocellular carcinoma; NrtI, nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor; pgRNA, pregenomic RNA.

Vebicorvir (VBR)

A Novel, First-Generation Inhibitor of HBV Core Protein

  • Disrupts HBV capsid formation by allosteric binding and interference with core protein
  • Broad in vitro antiviral activity1

Inhibits virion and pgRNA particle production (EC50 = 0.17-0.31 µM; CC50 = >20 µM)

- Inhibits de novo formation of cccDNA and downstream HBeAg and HBsAg production (EC50 = 2-7 µM)

- Pangenotypic and fully active against NrtI-resistant HBV

Orally administered as 300 mg QD without regard to food

  • No drug interaction with NrtIs
  • Favorable clinical safety profile in over 100 patients treated for up to 1.5 years2

1.Huang Q et al. Antimicrob Agents Chemother. 2020 (Submitted). 2. Jacobson I et al. Hepatology. 2020;72 (Suppl S1):820.

CC50, 50% cytotoxic concentration; cccDNA, covalently closed circular DNA; EC50, concentration of drug that gives half-maximal response; HBeAg, hepatitis B e antigen; HBsAg, hepatitis B surface antigen; HBV, hepatitis B virus; NrtI, nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor; pgRNA, pregenomic RNA.

Disclaimer

Assembly Biosciences Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,58 M - -
Net income 2021 -91,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 38,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 38,8x
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 98,8%
