HBV pgRNA and DNA both rebound immediately following discontinuation of the core inhibitor vebicorvir despite continued NrtI treatment in patients with HBeAg positive chronic hepatitis B virus infection: findings from a phase 2 open-label study
11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
Man-Fung Yuen1, Xiaoli Ma2, Tarek I Hassanein3, Paul Yien Kwo4, Julie Ma5, Lewyn Li5, Katie Kitrinos5, Steven J Knox5, Luisa M Stamm5, Ho Bae6, Mark S Sulkowski7, Magdy Elkhashab8, Kosh Agarwal9
1Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong; 2Office of Xiaoli Ma, Philadelphia, PA, USA; 3Southern California Research Center, Coronado, CA, USA; 4Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA, USA; 5Assembly Biosciences, Inc, South San Francisco, CA, USA; 6St. Vincent Medical Center, Asian Pacific Liver Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 7Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA; 8Toronto Liver Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada; 9Institute of Liver Studies, King's College Hospital, London, UK
Presented at the Liver Meeting 2021 (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases), November 12-15, 2021
Professor Yuen is the Chair & Deputy Head of the Department of Medicine and the Chief of Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology at the University of Hong Kong
His current research interests include
Novel antiviral and immunomodulatory agents for HBV
Treatment effects on HBV DNA-host integration
Development of emerging biomarkers for overt and occult HBV infection
Disease interaction between HBV and NAFLD
HBV, hepatitis B virus; NAFLD, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
Disclosures
Man-FungYuen reports being an advisor/consultant for-and/or having received grant/research support from-AbbVie, Aligos Therapeutics, Antios Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Biosciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Clear B Therapeutics, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Finch Therapeutics, Fujirebio, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Janssen, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Roche, Silverback Therapeutics, Springbank Pharmaceuticals, and Sysmex Corporation
Background
Chronic HBV infection is a significant global public health problem
Worldwide, an estimated 250 million people are chronically infected with HBV, and approximately 887,000 people die each year due to cirrhosis and HCC associated with chronic HBV infection1-4
For most patients, NrtIs are effective in reducing HBV DNA and are well tolerated, but treatment duration is indefinite5
Persistent, detectable HBV DNA and pgRNA in patients on chronic NrtI treatment are associated with development of HCC6
Novel combination approaches incorporating agents with complementary mechanisms of action are expected to be required to further suppress viral replication and establish finite-duration regimens
In Phase 2, 24-week randomized and long-term,open-label studies, treatment with vebicorvir (VBR)+NrtI demonstrated greater HBV DNA and pgRNA suppression than placebo (PBO)+NrtI in patients with chronic HBV infection 8-12
The aim of this analysis was to describe changes in HBV DNA and pgRNA following discontinuation of vebicorvir with continuing NrtI therapy
