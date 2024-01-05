Assertio Holdings, Inc. announced that effective as of January 2, 2024, Daniel A. Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the company separated from service as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Effective upon Mr. Peisert?s separation, the Board of Directors of the Company (the ?Board?) appointed Heather L. Mason, currently a member of the Board, to serve as the Company?s Interim Chief Executive Officer, to serve while the Board conducts a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer. Effective upon Ms. Mason?s appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer, the Board appointed Peter D. Staple as a member of the Audit Committee, appointed Sravan K. Emany as a member of the Compensation Committee and appointed William T. McKee to serve as Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to replace Ms. Mason, who ceased serving on these committees at such time.