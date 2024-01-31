Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 5, 2024

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Assertio Holdings, Inc. ("Assertio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASRT) securities between March 9, 2023 and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Assertio is a commercial pharmaceutical company that offers products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. One of the Company's primary pharmaceutical products is Indocin, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. However, because there are no patents covering the Indocin products, Assertio can potentially face competition at any time from the introduction of generic versions of these products from competitors.

In July 2023, Assertio acquired Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology, along with Spectrum's injection asset Rolvedon. In a press release announcing the closing of the acquisition, Assertio's CEO Peisert was quoted: "[w]e look forward to building on the successful early results in the [Rolvedon] Injection launch for the remainder of 2023, driving the business toward [its] goal of accretive contribution to our Adjusted EPS and operating cash flow in 2024."

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's reliance on Indocin products to boost its net income was unsustainable given the risk of generic competition; (ii) the Spectrum Acquisition was less valuable than Assertio had represented to investors; and (iii) accordingly, Assertio had overstated the positive impact the sale of Indocin products and the Spectrum Acquisition were likely to have on the Company's profitability.

On August 3, 2023, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, a generic pharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. FDA to manufacture and market the generic version of the Company's Indocin Suppositories. Specifically, the FDA granted Zydus 180-day Competitive Generic Therapies ("CGT") exclusivity to market the product. Following the FDA's decision, Assertio withdrew its 2023 financial outlook previously issued in May 2023.

On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $2.44 per share, or 45.6%, to close at $2.91 per share on August 4, 2023.

Then, on November 8, 2023, Assertio announced its financial results for Q3 of 2023. Assertio reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.01, missing consensus estimates by $0.09, and revenue of $35.63 million, missing consensus estimates by $14.8 million. Defendant Peisert called the results "disappointing," noting that "the loss of Indocin exclusivity and Rolvedon results below expectations [drove] significant charges to our net income" and that the Company was "learning" that "certain aspects" of its July 31, 2023 acquisition of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. "may not be everything we initially expected."

On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $0.92 per share, or 43.19%, to close at $1.21 per share on November 9, 2023.

On January 3, 2024, Assertio announced that Defendant Peisert was stepping down as CEO.

On this news, Assertio's stock price fell $0.12 per share, or 10.96%, to close at $1.01 per share on January 4, 2024.

