Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On November 1, 2023, Brian Regli gave written notice of his resignation (the "Resignation Letter") from the board of directors (the "Board") of Asset Entities Inc. (the "Company"), and from the audit and compensation committees of the Board, effective May 16, 2024. Additionally, as of May 16, 2024, the independent director agreement between the Company and Mr. Regli, dated as of May 2, 2022, will be terminated. Mr. Regli's decision to resign from the Board was not the result of any disagreement relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. A copy of the Resignation Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 17.1.